The latest Indie Short Film Series will explore different paths love can take, whether it’s dreaming of making a daughter proud or creating a safe space for a spouse with a secret.

The screening of seven to nine short films, set for 7 p.m. Saturday at Vinegar Hill Theatre, will include Jason Robinson’s “Career Day,” in which a father decides to reveal a moment from his past that he hopes won’t embarrass his child in front of her classmates.

“It’s a simple concept,” Robinson said of his film. “It’s about a struggling father who has a daughter in fourth grade. He has just quit his job, and then his daughter informs him about Career Day.”

The father thinks the accounting job he just left won’t be exciting enough to impress the kids, but he has “a fun secret,” Robinson said. As a young adult, the father sang in a late-1990s boy band. His bandmates show up to help him salvage Career Day.

“They’re out of practice, and they don’t look like a boy band anymore,” said the filmmaker, who not only directed the film but wrote the lyrics for a catchy song that the fictional boy band once used to drive the crowds wild.

Not only is his daughter not ashamed of her dad, but she’s delighted to learn “he was cool at some point,” Robinson said. “She’s somewhat impressed by his dance moves as well.”

Robinson understands the stakes all too well. He is the father of three daughters, two of whom will start a new school year next week. His youngest is 3.

Shot in two days, “Career Day” charmed everyone Robinson approached about participating. After actors and crew members read the script, “they got it, and everyone wanted to be part of it,” he said.

“It’s a film that’s probably more audience-driven than you often see at film festivals,” Robinson said of the 10-minute motion picture. So far, audiences “are really laughing and enjoying, and relating to it,” he said.

“I wrote it as a pilot for a half-hour comedy, but I realized after the pandemic, ‘This would make a perfect short film,’” he said. “It has definitely got some uplift, and some warmth.”

“Feed Me,” a dark comedy directed and written by Caitlin Ferrell and produced by Tyler St. Pierre as a Columbia University student project, explores a different aspect of love.

Krista and Charlie, a close young couple played by Katie Northrop-Niday and Pat Niday, spend hours working out together and preparing nutritious meals.

“They exercise together,” Ferrell said “They compost.”

But Charlie has been hiding a substantial secret from his health-conscious wife: he has a feeder fetish. His idea of satisfaction in the bedroom involves decadent food, and plenty of it.

“This is very triggering for Krista,” Ferrell said. Although she wants her husband to be happy, “she’s more self-conscious about her body and her weight.”

Ferrell took a non-judgmental approach. “Both characters are sympathetic,” she said. “They both love each other very much. Everybody has different things that they enjoy and want to share with the ones they love.”

The lead actors are husband and wife in real life, and both drew on stand-up comedy backgrounds to add heart to awkward situations, Ferrell said, adding that she felt comfortable with their suggestions for improvising some lines of dialogue at key moments and introducing notes of humor.

Ferrell said she believed it was important to end “Feed Me” on “a bittersweet note” that hints of love’s power to withstand challenges.

A panel discussion with some of the filmmakers will follow the screening.

Tickets are $20. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Organizers request buying your tickets in advance and then picking them up when you arrive; be sure to bring a photo ID.