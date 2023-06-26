Gabriy'ela Goodman will be bringing a bit of the Bond girl flair to the talent competition of this year's Miss Virginia Pageant.

Goodman, a Georgia native and new Arlington resident, will be competing as Miss Greater Charlottesville 2023 in the Miss Virginia Pageant, which takes place Thursday through Saturday at the Berglund Center in Roanoke. A classically trained pianist who particularly enjoys performing contemporary compositions, Goodman said she aims to thrill the judges with a spirited performance of Paul McCartney's "Live or Let Die."

"I am a huge 007 James Bond fan," Goodman said.

Goodman received her bachelor of arts degree in business administration in marketing from Georgia State University and her master of science in business analytics from Wake Forest University. She creates data visualizations for clients, including the U.S. Agency for International Development. She said she seeks out work that lets her use her passion for data to help people.

Her thirst for travel enhances her work and helps her maintain a work-life balance.

"I love international travel. It has my heart," said Goodman, who spent several months in the Netherlands during her undergraduate years. "When you're so passionate about something, and it makes you happy, you make time for it."

"I came back in May from Ireland, which I loved," Goodman said. "You learn how culture affects how people work. It's also a great experience just to meet people." Goodman said she looks forward to visiting London in the fall.

Her community service initiative is #ShesGoingPlaces, a foundation that encourages scholars' involvement in STEAM, or science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics, education. Its goal is to keep creativity and excitement at high levels as young women seek achievement in STEAM subjects and to inspire girls in elementary school to start considering STEAM careers. Goodman serves as a mentor to high school juniors and to students at an academy in Ghana, where she said she hopes to spark interest in STEAM subjects that can lead the young women to satisfying and challenging fields.

This week will be a busy one for Goodman and her fellow hopefuls, each of whom wants to be the one to receive the crown handed down from Miss Virginia 2022 Victoria Chuah. Goodman's group of contestants will begin interviews Thursday morning, continue with gown and fitness competitions on Thursday evening and present talent performances on Friday.

When asked what her favorite part of the pageant is, Goodman quickly replied, "The sisterhood." She describes her fellow contestants and Miss Virginia Pageant organizers as "a tight-knit family."

Each contestant hopes to join the ranks of Miss Virginia victors who went on to capture the Miss America title, including Camille Schrier in 2020, Caressa Cameron in 2010, Nicole Johnson in 1999 and Kylene Barker in 1979.

For more information about the pageant, go to missva.org.