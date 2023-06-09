A music festival Saturday packed with local artists aims to remind voters not to wait until November's general election to make their wishes known.

The inaugural Primary Voice Music Festival, scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at Jefferson Theater on the Downtown Mall, is designed to remind voters of the importance of the Virginia Democratic Primary on June 20. The event is presented by Dave Norris for Delegate, and Norris will share hosting duties with Shelby Edwards.

And the Norris campaign has been adamant that the event is not a campaign fundraiser but rather a way "to encourage people to get out and vote in the June 20 primary, regardless of who they’re voting for.”

The first set will feature Kendall Street Company as the house band for a variety of local performers, including Marley Nichelle, David Wax, Suz Slezak, Sproule, Sally Rose, Abbey Ellerglick, Travis Elliott, Tucker Rogers, Chris Kelly, John Kelly, Jamie Dyer, Josh Mayo, Matt Horn and Alex Bragg. Listeners will hear covers of songs by Bob Marley, Van Morrison, Talking Heads and other stars handpicked by Norris and Edwards in that set.

Kendall Street Company will perform its own music in the second set, including some new songs that will leave fans looking forward to the band's upcoming September release, "Separation 95."

"We just released a single, 'Becca's Dad,'" said Louis Smith of Kendall Street Company. The band unveiled the new song on May 5 during its Fridays After Five performance at Ting Pavilion in Charlottesville.

The band's next single, a creative cover of the Grateful Dead's "Eyes of the World," is due out on June 27, Smith said.

Smith said the event will provide great local music — and a timely reminder.

"We want people to get out and vote. It's important to the democratic process," Smith said. "It works best when everybody participates."

Of the importance of primaries, Smith said, "Everybody needs reminding sometimes. It's good to raise awareness so everybody knows how to do it and where to go."

Music producer and event manager Michael Allenby, founder of Festy, said Norris contacted him to see if it would be possible to pull together an event to remind voters of the importance of primaries.

Allenby said he understands why many voters miss voting in primaries. "People, by and large, have limited attention spans and busy schedules," he said. "Dave thought it was important for everyone to be aware of it."

"We use the term 'festival' here, although it's basically one show," Allenby said. "It's all going to happen on one stage."

When Norris approached Allenby about assembling a variety of Charlottesville performers for an event, Allenby said he encouraged him, "Let's think big. What's your ideal venue? Who would you like to play? Let's make something that might last."

The Jefferson was Allenby's first choice for the event; luckily, a Saturday before the primary turned out to be available.

"This is the community coming together," Allenby said. "We had to work with what there was, and we needed a turnkey venue."

The Primary Voice Music Festival may become an annual event.

"Maybe there's a future for this kind of thing. Maybe it could grow into something," Allenby said. "This is a rough draft."

A photo booth will be available to offer "a visual reminder of June 20" to take home, Allenby said.

Admission is free. For details, go to votefordave.org.