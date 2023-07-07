Les Yeux du Monde will have an opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday for "Organic Matter," an exhibition of new works by Monica Angle, Heather Beardsley, Michelle Gagliano and Kris Iden.

Each artist takes a different approach to depicting the natural world.

Angle combines painting and printmaking techniques to create interpretative landscapes. She begins with monoprint processes and applies watercolors to glass before transferring images to paper, fabric or wood panels. She completed a master of science degree in geography from Pennsylvania State University after earning an undergraduate degree from Harvard University, and she did graduate work in printmaking and bookmaking at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design.

Beardsley combines elements of science and crafts. She imitates the styles of spectrographs and 3-D printing by using modeling clay, embroidery, cyanotypes and other tried-and-true low-tech disciplines. Her bachelor of arts degree in studio art is from the University of Virginia, and she has a master of fine arts degree in fiber and material studies from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

Gagliano's abstract paintings are created with paints she creates from pigments and organic materials, including eggs, vinegar and clove, walnut and lavender oils. Her natural studio practice eliminates the use of toxic materials. The artist has a bachelor of arts degree from Plymouth State University in New Hampshire and her master of fine arts degree from American University in Washington, D.C.

Iden creates intaglio prints and encaustic drawings that reflect her years of research into the artistic and practical elements of her disciplines. She often uses multiple etching plates in a single work, layering elements and blending structure with metaphor. She has a bachelor of arts degree in fine arts, printmaking painting from Virginia Commonwealth University and a master of fine arts degree in printmaking from VCU.

A luncheon and conversation with the artists is set for 12:30 p.m. Aug. 20. Reservations are required.

The gallery is at 841 Wolf Trap Road. To learn more about the exhibition or the gallery, visit LYDM.co, email LYDMGallery@gmail.com or call (434) 882-2622.