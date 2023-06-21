Fresh from spending a month performing in Europe, Lauren Morrow will be co-headlining Thursday's show at the Southern Cafe and Music Hall with Joshua Hedley.

"We're going to be gone basically the month of June with Joshua Hedley," Morrow told The Daily Progress. "Josh and I met not long after I moved here to Nashville. We will be everywhere."

Morrow will be sharing fresh music from "People Talk," her first full-length solo album on Big Kitty Records, and teaming up with her friend to put on a show that'll get people ready to think about the weekend.

"He'll do his set, and I'll do my set and maybe we'll come together and do a duet," Morrow said of Hedley. "I do feel that there's something for everybody. Josh does play more honky-tonk country. He's got more of a punk-rock demeanor."

Hedley, who wowed fans with the encyclopedic depth of his 2018 debut album, "Mr. Jukebox," will be bringing his fiddle, his guitar and plenty of new material from his own latest album, "Neon Blue."

Morrow — an Atlanta transplant who, with husband and bandmate Jason Morrow and their dogs and cats, has called Nashville home since 2017 — is comfortable in a variety of genres. She said she's grateful for the opportunity her new album gave her to stretch her wings a bit and explore some sounds that always appealed to her as a listener. Fans can get a feel for her sound by catching the music video for "Nobody But Me"

"I grew up listening to a lot of music — anything from U2 to Guns 'n' Roses to Garth Brooks, too," Morrow said, adding that she loved listening to vocalists Natalie Maines, Alanis Morrissette and Tori Amos. "I grew up listening to '90s country." Her songwriting draws on inspirations from many sources, including the storytelling gifts that bring listeners closer to the songs.

"I think they come from all over — my experiences in the music industry and my marriage and different snippets and aspects of my life," she said. "Sometimes, it's easier in person to relay that to people. I do tell a lot of stories typically live."

Morrow isn't afraid to rock out, and she said her new album "was the first time in my career that I was able to show I was influenced by more than country music."

Fans who enjoyed her 2018 "Lauren Morrow" EP, praised by Rolling Stone and Garden & Gun, can expect to pick up on a wealth of musical influences ranging from alt-rock indie vibes to tender ballads to straight-up country on "People Talk" — plus the rich Americana many fans look forward to hearing from the singer who spent more than a decade as frontwoman of Whiskey Gentry. Morrow said her previous appearance at The Southern was with her former band, and she also opened a show for the Infamous Stringdusters at the Jefferson Theater.

"Charlottesville's a really cool town," Morrow said.

After stops next week in Charleston, South Carolina, and Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina, she'll stop by one of her favorite Atlanta haunts, Eddie's Attic, before setting out for a string of July dates with Drivin N Cryin and Sunny Sweeney.