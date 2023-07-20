A fictional Charlottesville pop-punk trio is on the eve of a reunion tour when its volatile frontman vanishes, launching its guitarist on a troubling quest for the truth that leads him to question many of his long-held beliefs.

In "Fireflies and Zeroes," what seem on the surface to be facts about the singer's death from a balcony fall turn out to be anything but. The new novel by a physics graduate student at the University of Virginia is examining the ways in which truth can appear to different people.

"I hope this is a book that resonates with people," Liz Larson said. "This is a book that demanded to be written."

Larson will speak about her book, answer questions and sign copies during a book launch event from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Montanova Stables at 5170 Stony Point Road in Keswick.

"Part of what brought me to UVa was its English department," said Larson, who double majored in physics and English as an undergraduate at UVa. Seeing frightening footage of the violence after the Unite the Right rally in downtown Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017, brought home to Larson how much she loved her college town.

"I remember watching this on the news and thinking, 'I need to go home,'" Larson said. "I'd never thought of UVa and Charlottesville as home before."

The events of Aug. 12 gave some characters and ideas in Larson's mind the framework they'd needed. "These are characters and an incident that had been in my brain for a long time," the author said.

In the aftermath of the violence, which left one person dead and many others with lingering injuries, Larson vividly remembers hearing shocked locals expressing disbelief.

"A lot of us felt, 'This isn't right. This isn't our city,'" Larson said.

She decided to let characters in the book explore some of the painful, complex feelings in another setting — that of a rock 'n' roll mystery.

"It's a mystery, and the big incident is a party gone wrong," Larson said.

One character, a white man who loves the town he grew up in, has trouble believing that the book's events could happen there. "He has never really thought about what it means to be a white man with a Charlottsville upbringing," the author.

Another character, a woman of color who's originally from New York, has a different perspective and is "much more willing to take an outsider's view," Larson said.

Larson is using fiction and the inherent drama of popular music and intense youthful friendships to explore the pain of "a world that was shaken by that moment and has not recovered from it."

"Downtown has changed," she said. "I don't know how to describe it. This is not the place I moved to ten years ago. I think a lot of it has changed for the better, and a lot of it has not."

Larson grew up primarily in Pennsylvania, which gives her another perspective on such topics as the Civil War. She remembers discussions about the war and its issues being very different there than here.

"It's a really difficult part of history, and a difficult part of life to think about," Larson said.

Book sales will benefit Montanova Stables Foundation, a nonprofit organization that gets children involved in horsemanship to help them develop confidence and leadership skills. Learn more at montanovastables.org.