Kendall Street Company is coming back to where it all began for Friday’s album release party for “Separation 95.” The band’s “Infamous Weekend Pre-Party,” which also brings Underground Springhouse and Jack Stepanian to the Jefferson Theater, features international inspirations and some souvenirs just for local fans.

“Hopefully, we’ll play the album straight through,” said Jake Vanaman, who plays saxophone and keyboards for the band. In the meantime, fans can listen to this summer’s singles from the new collection, including “Eyes of the World” and “Tightrope.”

Vanaman will be sharing the stage with bandmates Louis Smith on rhythm guitar and lead vocals, Brian Roy on bass, Ryan Wood on drums and Ben Laderberg on lead guitar. The musicians and friends met while attending the University of Virginia.

“Charlottesville is our hometown, so we’ve got to do something big and special,” Vanaman said. “After the pandemic and everything, it’s time for Kendall Street Company to return to the Jefferson.”

Vanaman said performing at the Jefferson brings many advantages.

“It’s such a gorgeous place on its own,” he said. “It feels magical, and it feels intense.”

Vanaman said the band loves to be able to move around freely on the Jefferson’s stage, and the musicians are grateful for the venue’s crew members, who always seem to get lighting and everything else just right for optimal performance.

“It feels good and looks good to be there,” Vanaman said.

Vanaman said local fans will be able to pick up CDs, vinyls and merch at Friday’s show.

“That’ll be one of the only places you can get this stuff early,” he said. “For the album release, there will be things that no one has heard before.”

Vanaman said that fans will recognize his presence throughout “Separation 95,” which is set for a Sept. 22 release.

“There’s a lot of Jake in this one,” Vanaman said. “I wrote about half the new record, and I mixed all of it. I feel like I’m also hyper-aware of what the studio tracks should sound like, and the live versions.”

Vanaman said that themes of “human connections,” including sex, shaped the album.

“It’s more like a celebration of humanity and the physicality that brings us together — and it’s a celebration of women,” Vanaman said. “I’m proud of it.”

“It’s about love. It’s about sex. It’s about rock ‘n’ roll and what it’s like to be an individual. It’s mostly very subtle on ‘Separation 95.’”

A 1973 French-language experimental film, “La Planète Sauvage,” or “Fantastic Planet,” directed by René Laloux, also provided plenty of inspiration. The animated science-fiction art film captured Vanaman’s imagination with both its music and visuals.

“I don’t know how I came across it, but I was transfixed by the soundtrack to it,” he said. “It had flutes in it. I watched it at least four times with Brian and Louis, and it started to ingrain itself into what became ‘Separation 95.’”

The color scheme of the film — off-white, speckled black, red and shades of light blue — found their way onto the “Separation 95” album cover in playful homage.

“It’s cool, because none of us set out to do that, but it became more obvious over time,” Vanaman said. “It shows the connectivity of different art mediums. There is definitely no lack of new direction. We like to keep it fresh. We want to keep it fun.”

Kendall Street Company will have a listening party Thursday evening at Virago Spirits in Richmond, which is teaming up with the band to release a limited-edition Separation 95 rum. The rum will be unveiled at Thursday’s event.

The band previously partnered with Snowing in Space and threw a release party there for “Space for Days.” The tie-in libation with the Charlottesville-based coffee company was a cold brew.

“We try to keep it as local as we can, and community focused,” Vanaman said.

Friday’s release show begins at 8 p.m., and doors will open at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $18 at the door, $15 in advance and $50 for a ticket four-pack that’ll make it easier to bring friends along at the spur of the moment.

Learn more at jeffersontheater.com, or call (800) 594-8499 for tickets.