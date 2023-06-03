An event planned for Saturday at the Botanical Garden of the Piedmont promises to be one for the books.

Bennett’s Village and the Botanical Garden of the Piedmont are teaming up to bring the fun of discovering good reads and meeting new friends outdoors, basing the event on “Just Ask! Be Different, Be Brave, Be You ...” by U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor and artist Rafael Lopez. From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, visitors of all ages can stop by the entrance to the Botanical Garden for a variety of activities linked to the children’s book that’ll be accessible to guests of all mobility levels.

“It’s definitely at the heart of the mission of the Botanical Garden of the Piedmont,” Executive Director Jill Trischman-Marks told The Daily Progress, adding that it’s the kind of event that aligns with community feedback the Garden receives. “One of the things the community was clear about was that it needed to be a place where all kinds of people could be comfortable.”

“Just Ask!” will give many community members the chance to drop by the Garden for the first time.

“One of the things the pandemic has taught us is the healing power of nature,” Trischman-Marks said, adding that the Garden “is free, sunrise to sunset, every day of the year.”

Although much of the garden still is being created and planted, the site already has been offering a variety of programs for children to help inspire new generations of garden fans.

“It speaks volumes about the hard work our volunteers have devoted to develop this site,” Trischman-Marks said.

A book trail program has given children opportunities to explore the woods and encounter poster-size images from books. Other activities give children a chance to work on outdoor art projects with local artists. A stream water testing program helps ignite interest in the science that surrounds visitors in the garden.

“A garden is a combination of art and science,” Trischman-Marks said.

Both organizations want to spread the word that there is room for everyone to enjoy nature and fellowship, and the book offers an entry point. In “Just Ask!” Sotomayor introduces young readers to children of different backgrounds and challenges who come together to build a community garden and learn from one another by asking questions and appreciating each other’s differences.

Bennett’s Village is a collaborative local project that aims to build an accessible 3-acre space at Pen Park where everyone can play. It is named for 5-year-old Bennett McClurken-Gibney, a child with spinal muscular atrophy who loved to play but had to travel to Richmond with his family to find an accessible playground.

The playground, designed by landscape architects Mahan-Rykiel, is being built in five phases, the first of which will create an accessible treehouse and a path accessible to all, even those with disabilities, through the woods behind the playground already in place at Pen Park. Find out more at bennettsvillage.org.

Parking will be available for visitors with mobility needs. Parallel parking also will be available on Melbourne Road. To reserve a parking space, email rsvp@piedmontgarden.org.

Admission is free. The rain date is June 10. For details, go to piedmontgarden.org.