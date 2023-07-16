One-third of us will experience cognitive decline substantial enough to one day render us unfit to manage our own finances.

This is according to research by the Vanguard Research Initiative.

I suspect for those of us fortunate enough to live past 90, the number is significantly higher.

So, how can you prevent one day being unable to handle your money with no one to help?

Consider delegating the authority for someone to help you. One way is to name an agent under a power-of-attorney (POA) agreement.

Keep in mind that under a POA you do not give up control. You simply add another person as able to also act on the account.

Think of the agent as your co-pilot, ready to step in and act on your behalf, in your best interest.

Make sure the agent is someone you trust 100%.

It may make sense to select someone 20 or more years younger than you. Otherwise, your named helper may be in bad shape herself when your need may arise.

Alternatively, you could set up a revocable living trust and name successor trustees who, on the authority of a medical professional, can step in due to your lacking ability to take care of business.

Of course, no one wants to relinquish control, but considering how common cognitive decline is, I think it’s prudent to have a backup plan in place. Just in case.

If you do not have a back-up plan, I suggest you seek the advice of an estate attorney.

Good luck.