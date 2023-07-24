I sometimes hear people say they’re too old to start saving for retirement.

Hopefully, it is not their way of saying they don’t want to save. Or don’t see how it could possibly help this late in the game.

Let’s say you’re 50 years old and have zero set aside to supplement Social Security.

If you start now by setting aside $100 monthly until you turn Medicare-eligible at 65 and earn the long-term average of 10% from a diversified stock portfolio, you’d have more than $41,000.

That’s a decent buffer.

If you work at a place that offers a matching program, you might see your $100 matched. Now, at 65, you’re looking at more than $82,000.

More than a buffer.

How about $250 in monthly savings, matched by an employer, so $500 goes into your account every month?

Now you end up with more than $207,000.

This could support spending of some consequence.

And, to finish the 15-year numbers, if you set aside $1,000 per month, maybe some of that from an employer, you’d have north of $400K.

Of course, if you find yourself able and willing to keep working and saving until 70, your monthly savings grow as follows:

$250 = $189,800.

$500 = $379,600.

$1,000 = $759,300.

So, rather than beat yourself up because you weren’t saving in your 30s and 40s, use these numbers to motivate you to get started now.

Don’t wait.

If $1,000 per month is unrealistic, start with a smaller number.

As you adjust your spending, you may find you’re able to increase your savings rate gradually.

It may not be too late at all for you at all to save up for retirement.

Good luck.