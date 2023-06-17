Are you afraid of losing money?

Before I go on, the following is not directed at those who are a sudden major car repair away from zero. This is directed to the readers who have six- and seven-figure investment accounts.

You may have seen your investments grow quite impressively over the decades. You also may have seen your expenditure grow to previously unimaginable levels. (Oh, for the days when you saved up to go to the movies.)

That doesn’t automatically mean your life will be materially different if your investments dropped to levels well below those of today.

Said another way, if your investments were cut in half, you might be back to levels you considered record highs less than a decade ago.

It’s human nature to anchor reference points like your historic maximum account value.

I’m not working towards the point of “there, there, your stock portfolio could recover lost ground soon enough,” as valid as that may be.

I want you to think about how giving a little more or having a little less money wouldn’t necessarily lead to personal ruin.

Take two steps back, mentally, and ask what would happen if your portfolio were half of today’s value.

Would you change your vacation plans significantly? Or not buy gifts for the grandchildren? Or not give to your favorite charity at all? Or eat out less often?

How much happiness would you lose if these expenditures were below recent levels?

You may be able to live on less than you do today without necessarily reducing your life quality or happiness.

That’s not to say you should reduce your spending.

Think of it as a reminder that your deepest peace and happiness may not be hanging in the balance of your account.

If you find yourself afraid of losses, I hope this mental exercise of naming what’s at stake helps you.

Good luck.