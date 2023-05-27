Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As of this writing, there is no agreement in Washington to avoid a debt default.

This is a serious matter for the financing of our country.

However, I encourage you not to let this change your long-term investment strategy.

I believe we’ll avoid a default but imagine, for sake of argument, it’s 2026, and let’s say we defaulted on our debt in 2023. Looking back to today, how do you think you’d describe the debt default?

I think you’d describe a turbulent period in the financial world with a possible partial government shutdown.

And after a few days or weeks, months at the most, I think a temporary solution would be in place and politicians would do their best to deflect blame.

How, then, might you have gotten through such days, weeks or months?

Hopefully not by selling your investments to pay the bills. That’s why I believe you have a buffer like a savings account to draw from just in case.

Your stock portfolio might have taken a hit for a while. Quite possibly followed by a rebound.

“Then, why not go to cash before the possible default and avoid the temporary hit?” one might ask.

Short answer: we don’t know if we’ll default or not. If we don’t default, it’s quite feasible the stock market will experience a relief rally, rather than a drop.

Over the long term, government bond interest rates might move higher to make up for the damage to our reputation and possibly also to our credit rating. That could lead to higher taxes or reduced welfare payments, or both.

Our system is not perfect — it never was — but it works in its way, and I’m confident we’ll continue the work to make it better.

In the end, as long-term investors, I firmly believe we’re better off not reacting to a possible default and instead should remind ourselves we’ll get through whatever mess such default might cause.

Good luck.