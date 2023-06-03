You may have seen rules of thumb suggesting you adjust your stock allocation according to your age.

For example, “the rule of 100” suggests you subtract your age from 100 to arrive at the percentage you should allocate to stocks.

Following this idea, a 70-year-old investor should allocate 30% of her portfolio to stocks, and the remainder mostly to fixed income and cash.

A main reason for this type of advice is that year-to-year portfolio volatility is equated with risk. I beg to differ.

I think it’s better to define risk as running out of money, or possibly missing your once-achievable spending goals.

Let’s say you have $1 million at age 70 and don’t have any need for the money to meet your expenses. You could argue for a stocks-only portfolio.

You might have decades of investing ahead of you. If you are comfortable with big up-and down-moves in your portfolio, there’s a very good chance an all-stock portfolio may grow significantly more than a portfolio heavy on fixed income.

In other words, general rules of thumb may not apply to your personal circumstances and investor personality.

Another way to frame this is to pretend you go 20 years into the future and look back. What type of portfolio do you think, at that point, you’d have wished you’d owned since age 70?

Historically, according to Morningstar (“Stocks, Bonds, Bills, and Inflation 1926–2022”), stocks have returned about 10% per year, while bonds have come in closer to 5.5%.

Assuming these return figures, a million-dollar stocks-only portfolio, over these 20 years, would have grown to more than $6.7 million.

A portfolio of 30% stocks and 70% bonds returns, using the same return assumptions, on average, would grow 6.85% per year.

If you earned this lower return for 20 years, your $1 million would grow to more than $3.7 million.

That’s not shabby, but still $3 million less than the all-stock portfolio. That’s a difference of three times your starting portfolio.

Consider your current portfolio. What could charities do with an extra three times this amount? Or your heirs? Or some to both?

Such could be the price for focusing on year-to-year volatility instead of your own situation.

I encourage you, as much as you can handle, to use a diversified portfolio of stocks for long-term investing. Your heirs and favorite charities may benefit even more.

Good luck.