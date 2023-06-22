Ix Flix is providing time for film screenings, art projects for children, food trucks and family-friendly community time as the sun goes down on summer Friday evenings.

The free outdoor series starts its activities at sunset on Fridays, and dates are scheduled through Aug. 11. Friday's screening is "E.T."

Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfortable seating and to arrive early to get dinner and treats from local food trucks and take part in art projects during the series, which is presented by Ix Art Park, Violet Crown Cinema and Ting present the series.

While children are busy creating art, adults can stop by the Ix outdoor market bar for craft cocktails, beers and snacks.

Coming up in the series:

■ June 30: "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

■ July 7: "Sister Act."

■ July 14: "Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit."

■ July 21: "Crooklyn."

■ July 28: "Moonage Daydream."

■ Aug. 4: "Dr. Strangelove or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb."

■ Aug. 11: "Soul."

Inclement weather can change plans, so keep an eye on Ix Art Park's Facebook and Instagram for event updates. Learn more at www.ixartpark.com.