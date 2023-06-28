The first Virginia Wine Benefit Auction has raised almost $25,000 for the Winemakers' Research Exchange and the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

The virtual auction, "A Generous Pour," took place from June 10 to 17. Organizers hope the auction will become an annual event to celebrate the collaboration that makes Virginia's wine industry stand out and the generosity of wine enthusiasts, collectors, restaurateurs and industry leaders.

The most coveted auction item brought in more than $2,000 for a dinner with "3" winemakers Emily Hodson of Veritas and Flying Fox, Matthieu Finot of King Family and Domaine Finot, and Jake Busching of Jake Busching Wines. More than $10,000 more was raised through sales of a dozen Icon Cases, which contained wines contributed by a dozen top Virginia wineries. Also up for bid were tours, tastings, limited-edition wines and other offerings.

Winemakers' Research Exchange is a nonprofit organization that helps Virginia winemakers improve wine quality by supporting practical experimentation at vineyards and wineries.

The Blue Ridge Food Bank served 25 counties and eight cities, providing nutritious food to an average of 109,500 people each month through a network of food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens and program sites.

Virginia Wine Benefit, founded at the end of 2022, works with the Virginia wine industry to present social events to raise funds for community causes.

Contributing to the inaugural auction were Walsh Family Wine, Fifty-Third Winery and Vineyard, Matthieu Finot, Blenheim Vineyard, Afton Mountain Vineyards, Hark Vineyards, Delaplane Cellars, King Family Vineyards, Stinson Vineyards, Bluestone Vineyard, Common Wealth Custom Crush Co., Ankida Ridge Farm and Vineyards, Early Mountain Vineyards, Hollymead House, Barboursville Vineyards and Palladio Restaurant, Septenary Winery at Seven Oaks Farm, Common House, Wine Guild of Charlottesville, Veritas Vineyard and Winery, The Farmhouse at Veritas, Fruits and Roots Wine Tours, Greenwood Gourmet Grocery, Irregardless Wine Bistro, Field and Main Restaurant, The Workshop in The Wool Factory at The Historic Woollen Mills, Ok Tree Tavern at VIR (Taylor Hospitality), and "3" winemakers Emily Hodson, Matthieu Finot and Jake Busching.

To learn more about Viginia Wine Benefit, email vawinebenefit@gmail.com.