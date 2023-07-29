Sensible gardening involves doing the right tasks at the right times to make sure your plants and trees stay in top shape. During extreme weather conditions, including the high heat-index values that Central Virginia gardeners have faced this week, the right decision for your plants’ health may be the same wise choice for your own health: waiting.

“It is really hot, so I would recommend keeping pruning to a minimum right now,” said Chase Giebner of Bartlett Tree Experts. “If it’s just an overgrown plant, if it’s not breaking, it would best to wait until it’s cooler. There are better times of year.”

Giebner, a professional arborist and Piedmont Master Gardener, will be the presenter for “Pruning the Right Way at the Right Time,” which will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Center at Belvedere. His talk will cover the when, where and how of pruning trees and shrubs, as well as proper tool selection and use.

Giebner said that “clearance pruning” for safety is OK throughout the year — removing a branch that threatens to damage your roof or car, for instance, or a limb that ruins your view. “Another thing you can do any time of year is dead branch removal,” he said.

In general, however, if it’s smarter for you to stay indoors and stay hydrated today, don’t let guilt get in the way.

One of the tools Giebner will talk about Tuesday is Virginia Cooperative Extension’s pruning calendar. Keep it handy to set up a home schedule for pruning shrubs, deciduous trees and evergreen trees, which have different needs, he said.

“There are certain plants that you can promote flowering by the time of year you prune it,” he said. “It’s really plant specific.” For other plants, trimming after July can reduce the flower show you might have enjoyed next spring or the fruit yield you’re craving.

In August, for example, the pruning calendar recommends against pruning buckeyes, flowering cherries, crabapples, dogwoods, magnolias, maples, oaks, peaches, pears and plums unless hazards, damage or structural defects need to be corrected promptly.

Bartlett Tree Experts also offers its Tree Tips newsletter, which covers a variety of topics, online at bartlett.com.

Tuesday’s talk is free; registration is requested at https://thecentercville.org/calendar/event/97059.