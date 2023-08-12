Young visitors can learn more about the fun of gardening and nature during an interactive maze to be offered during this year’s Fluvanna County Fair.

From 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at Pleasant Grove Park in Palmyra, children can stop by the Fluvanna Master Gardeners’ fair booth near the Farm Museum to enter an interactive nature-themed maze. While youngsters are following the maze, their parents can get their own gardening questions answered by Marie and Walter Hussey.

The interactive, kid-friendly maze offers stops along the way to build bird feeders, learn more about wingspans, identify natural artifacts and make ladybug bracelets. It’s a perfect fit for a fair that celebrates agricultural achievements. The Husseys, who have been Fluvanna Master Gardeners members since 2013, created the group’s children’s program at the fair and enjoy leading it each year.

“We were exploring opportunities for getting the word out, and we decided over a period of time that we would appeal to children,” Marie Hussey said. “Children are our future.”

These days, family schedules are busy and competing activities abound, but gardening offers a combination of education and satisfaction that can feel rewarding — and get families outdoors together.

The Husseys shared some tips for helping children develop an interest in gardening:

Get children interested in nature. While young visitors are taking part in the maze’s interactive fun, their parents and caregivers can find out more about year-round offerings at Pleasant Grove Park that families can enjoy together.

The park offers more than 20 miles of trails filled with wildflowers, trees, plants and wildlife, including otters, eagles, hawks, rabbits, ducks and songbirds. Other trails introduce children to the names of the trees they see and explain how pollinator gardens help bees and butterflies. Kids who get excited about the natural world may discover that they enjoy growing things, too.

Get them interested in nutrition. One is never too young to start developing a veggie vocabulary, and it’s important for children to identify what their favorite foods look like before they’re sliced up for the fruit salad container in the fridge. If they only recognize pre-cut, bite-sized fruits and vegetables, it’ll be harder to shop for the full-sized versions later on their own.

“One year, Marie had veggies on boards with the word of the vegetable on one side and the picture of the food on the other,” Walter Hussey said. “It was fascinating the number of kids who did not recognize celery or sweet potatoes.”

Planting a few rows of kid-friendly vegetables in a backyard garden or community plot, or even just a few tomatoes or peppers in pots on the porch, can help children recognize nourishing plants while they grow — and look forward to scooping them onto tortilla chips once they’re ready to chop into homemade salsas.

Expose children to the appeal of “I did it myself.” “Encourage kids to learn to be self-sufficient and to learn to do a vegetable garden, so you can learn how to sustain yourself without always depending on grocery stores,” Marie Hussey said. Learning how to can all that fresh produce as a family to enjoy later can be rewarding, she said.

Let them get their hands dirty. Fluvanna Master Gardeners work with teachers at Carysbrook Elementary School to plant and tend gardens at the school, and a recent Ag Day project hit the sweet spot of teaching nutrition, gardening and gratification on a scale to suit youthful attention spans.

The students learned how to plant their own microgreens so they could take them home and watch them grow. The small scale of the greens appealed to the children — as did the flavors — and the wait from seedling to salad didn’t take as long as many other garden veggies require.

“The time to grow them fits their patience level,” Walter Hussey said. “You can have microgreens in two weeks.”

Model the power and fun of teamwork. Fluvanna Master Gardeners members frequently join forces with Master Naturalists and Charlottesville Area Tree Stewards to teach children about bird identification, tree traits, the benefits of ladybugs and other natural wonders.

The Master Gardeners also work closely with Fluvanna County Library to organize outdoor activities about spiders, bluebirds and even building fairy gardens that reach hundreds of children every year.

“We have to pool our resources,” Walter Hussey said.

Learn more about the Fluvanna County Fair at www.fluvannacounty.org.

And to find out more about Fluvanna Master Gardeners. go to www.fluvannamg.org.