The Butterfly Garden in Palmyra’s Pleasant Grove Park is filled with plant choices that appeal to pollinators and human visitors alike.

Planted by Fluvanna Master Gardeners starting in 2015, the fenced garden is filled with a variety of native species from early spring through fall. The start of September remains a good time to see flowers in bloom. Selections include wild blue indigo, yucca, beard tongue, mountain mint, coneflowers, golden Alexander, milkweed and oxeye sunflowers. The initial plantings involved almost 500 new plants.

The plants attract butterflies and bees — and even birds. A mockingbird built its nest in some coral honeysuckle over the entry trellis, and bluebirds are calling nearby birdhouses home.

The 10-foot fence and footer fence, funded by a private donation in 2021, help keep deer and other wildlife from dining on the plants. A water line and other improvements were added with the support of director Aaron Spitzer and Fluvanna County Parks and Recreation employees.

The garden is a popular stop for children, homeschool field trip groups and photographers. Folks who’d like to make a day of it can spend time on hiking trails; maps in nearby kiosks can point visitors toward the trails. And if you’d like a quiet alfresco lunch, there are picnic tables and a pole barn shelter.

Members of Fluvanna Master Gardeners tend the Butterfly Garden, and trimmings from the plants are repotted for the annual Master Gardener Plant Sales at the end of April. If you’re interested in planting a pollinator garden of your own, those potted selections can offer a great starting place.

For information about the Butterfly Garden, go to fluvannamg.org.