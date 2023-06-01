Roots will be showing at the 29th annual Graves' Mountain Community Heritage Music Festival in Madison County. Bluegrass bands with ties to Madison and the surrounding area will be well represented, and there will be a variety of activities celebrating storytelling, the yoga community and the student-teacher bond.

The festival, which runs from Thursday through Sunday at Graves' Mountain Farm & Lodges in Syria, is eliminating some competitions to make space for two new bands and a jam band. The Graves' Mountain Charitable Fund, a nonprofit with a goal of assisting youth education from farming to mountain heritage, will be developing programs for young musicians to help grow new bands to perform at next year's event.

Look for more than 53 activities to enjoy between sets, including music workshops, fishing, cycling, horseback riding and time to relax in the mountains.

Thursday's lineup starts at 1 p.m. with Mountain to Mat adventure activities, which include yoga, trail rides, a farm tour with animals, nature walks and stream exploration. After the official welcome and national anthem at 1 p.m., Jennifer Hine will present storytelling at 1:10 and 5 p.m. on the Rose River Stage at Sycamore Pavilion.

Music will be performed by WaterFalls from Ruckersville at 2 and 6:30 p.m., Fly Birds from Winchester at 3 and 7:30 p.m. and Ellen Nagase and Smokin' Trout from Madison at 4 and 8:30 p.m. A jam band, which will perform from 9:30 p.m. until late, will be based at the jam tent in the campground.

Friday's schedule begins with Mountain to Mat adventures from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., including yoga, a nature walk, a guided road bike trek, horseback trail riding, a farm tour with animals and a variety of children's activities. There are 18 different activities for all ages.

On the Rose River Stage, listen for the national anthem at 1 p.m., followed by storyteller Jennifer Hine with tales of the British Isles at 1:10 p.m. and music by The Guard from Roanoke at 2 and 5:30 p.m., Madisons own Dark Hollow at 3 and 6:30 p.m., Just Wingin' It from Fredericksburg at 4 and 7:30 p.m., and Junior Sisk from Ferrum at 8:30 p.m. Another storytelling event will be at 6:30 p.m. in the Activity Tent, where Hine will present "True Jack Tales (No Beanstalks Allowed!)" with Beth Ohlsson.

Saturday's offerings include six music workshops and a storytelling workshop, and there will be Mountain to Mat adventures from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's entertainment begins after the national anthem at 1 p.m. with storyteller Beth Ohlsson's "Fairy Tales of the Fairies" at 1:10 p.m. and music by Virginia Rain from Luray at 2 and 7 p.m., Rose River Ramblers from Powhatan at 3 and 8 p.m., The Virginia Ramblers from Charlottesville at 4 and 9 p.m., Ohlsson's "Ha! Ah-Ha! Amen!" storytelling at 5 p.m., and Valerie Smith & Liberty Pike from Somerset at 6 and 10 p.m.

Sunday's wrap-up festivities at the Main Lodge include a big breakfast buffet from 8 to 10 a.m.. Giving Thanks with Pastor Bill on the front porch, a feedback chat at 11 a.m. on the front porch and a lunch buffet of farmhouse fried chicken and other favorites from noon to 2 p.m. A variety of Mountain to Mat adventures will be offered from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

There will be a variety of food options, including farm-to-table fare at the Graves' Mountain Farm & Lodges Restaurant, local wines and the venue's own hard cider. Food and snacks also will be available in the campground and at The Market Deli & Tackle.

A three-day ticket that includes camping privileges is $70; pay $55 for a Friday-to-Saturday stay with camping. If you'd rather attend individual days' offerings without staying overnight, you'll pay $25 on Thursday, $30 on Friday and $30 on Saturday. Music fans ages 6 to 14 get in for half-price, and those ages 5 and younger get in for free. Swimming pool access is $10 per day.

Get all the details at gravesmountain.com.