The Albemarle County Fair is set for July 27, 28 and 29 at James Monroe's Highland, and that means it's time to start thinking about your entries. If you've been baking, canning, crafting, brewing and gardening, e prepared to turn in your entries between noon and 8 p.m. July 26 at the Agriculture and Home Arts Barn at Highland.

Ribbon winners will be determined on July 27, and entries will be on display through 8 p.m. July 29.

Categories are available for all kinds of home and garden achievements. There are ribbons waiting to be presented for wines, beers, fruits, vegetables, fresh and dried herbs, ceramics, photography, woodworking, tapestry, weaving, sculpture, soaps, drawing, painting and printmaking.

Home bakers and cooks can enter a variety of categories, including breads, cakes, candies, cookies, jams, jellies, pickles and jerky, to name just a few.

Needlework categories include cross stitch, tatting, crocheting, knitting, quilting, sewing, needlepoint and embroidery.

Fair hours will be from 4 to 9 p.m. July 27, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 28 and 29.

Admission will be $5; children younger than 6 get in for free. For detailed instructions for submitting your best work, go to https://albemarlecountyfair.com. To register, go to https://albemarlecounty.fairentry.com.

Having trouble figuring out how to register online? Call (703) 732-6222 and ask for Caitlin.