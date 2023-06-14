A new production of August Wilson’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” opening Thursday will introduce audience members to a powerful woman — and bring a Charlottesville theater company closer to a cherished goal.

The play, which will run through June 25 at Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, brings Charlottesville Players Guild nearer to completing the esteemed American playwright’s “American Century Cycle” of 10 thought-provoking plays that trace the Black experience through each decade of the 20th century. The guild is on pace to complete the cycle this fall — a feat that Leslie M. Scott-Jones said only 12 professional institutions and, to her knowledge, no other Black history and culture organization has achieved.

Audience members will be introduced to a woman whose strong presence is felt whether she’s present in a Chicago recording studio at the moment or not, said Scott-Jones, the guild’s artistic director and curator of learning engagement and public programs at the Jefferson School. Ma Rainey defies the constraints of her time to hold on to her authority over her band and her life.

“She’s Black, she’s lesbian, she’s out, and she doesn’t care who knows — and this is in the 1920s,” Scott-Jones said. “She tried to protect the people she cared about. Her band members went on tour with her. If she didn’t get loud about how they were treated, nobody else would.”

The White owners of the Chicago studio want to hurry the recording session along, but Ma wants things done her way, and she’s late to arrive. And if she doesn’t sign the release form, nothing’s going to happen.

“She left her place of safety, Memphis, to do this knowing she’d make more money touring than doing records,” Scott-Jones said.

Scott-Jones said the complexities of Wilson’s language inspired the cast to reach for deeper meanings, particularly when strained relationships between the sexes and outdated viewpoints arose in the script.

“There’s a lot going on. It’s genius,” Scott-Jones said. “There are some really layered conversations that go on during our table readings.”

Approaching the play through a lens of Blackness calls on actors and audience members to be ready for a new experience.

“Doing theater through the Black aesthetic is a different vocabulary,” Scott-Jones said. “You’re not going to go to theater school to learn this.”

After spending years portraying characters that aren’t usually written as Black in plays by primarily White playwrights, actors of color embrace the Black theater aesthetic, albeit with an adjustment process. When Scott-Jones directed Wilson’s “Gem of the Ocean,” one actor told her, ‘I never knew I could approach work through my Blackness. This has changed the way I think about what I do,” Scott-Jones said.

For Black actors, “they’re already acting when they walk into that door,” she said. In the Black theater aesthetic, “who you are is exactly what you bring to this process.”

Audience members also are expected to bring their genuine selves, to be open to communicating — and to answer when cast members address them.

“It’s a must,” Scott-Jones said. “It’s call and response.”

“There’s also a learning curve for the audience. In the Black aesthetic, you are not a voyeur. Everyone in the room is a part of things. In the African way of doing things, there is no fourth wall. The actors are going to speak to you, and you are expected to respond. All of us are creating this every night.

“It’s the beautiful moments that, as an actor, you live for. That is part of how Black people communicate with each other. It is verbal, but it is not linguistic.”

Ti Ames is directing a cast that includes Ike Anderson, Greg Thompson, Jordan Sykes, Saturn Edwards, Scott-Jones, Ivan Orr, Jude Hansen, Steve Hasky, Keaira Reese and Nick Hagy.

Some actors travel back and forth from Lynchburg each day to rehearse. Some are new to Wilson — or to being on stage altogether. Together, they are creating a community.

Ames, who served as stage manager for “Fences” and directed “Black Mac” for the guild in Charlottesville, said that Wilson’s plays deal with generational trauma and “how trauma begets trauma. We all come into a space with a history. It is up to us whether we let this history impact us.”

Audience members can follow different characters and see actions that reflect their reactions to trauma, such as whether they transform tough experiences into knowledge that can help others or project feelings of anger or failure onto people they love. “He raises the stakes on every single page,” they said.

“It is the only August Wilson play that does not take place in Pittsburgh,” Ames said. “The stakes are automatically so much higher, because there’s no comfort of home.

“Part of this play that makes it so intense is that they’re in a White recording studio in Chicago,” where White strangers want to “get these guys in and out and get in the next group,” Ames said. “That is not how Ma works.”

Her musicians delay until she can arrive, saying, “We do things when Ma says we do things,” Ames said. “In the absence of their physical home, they have home in each other.”

The audience also is part of this theater community, they said.

“That’s why I love directing. It’s about creating this community,” they said. “We need every single person in this room to put on this show together.”

Scott-Jones said she has known Ames since the director was her then-8-year-old daughter’s friend; their deep love of theater and music already was evident. “I remember them at 8 having a sleepover at my house with my daughter watching ‘High School Musical’ until 3 in the morning,” Scott-Jones said of Ames, with a chuckle.

The Charlottesville Players Guild has teamed up with Early Music Access Project for a program during intermission of Saturday’s performance in which the band members will play reimagined music from the repertoires of Black fiddlers once enslaved at Monticello. A post-show discussion is planned with the musicians, cast and crew, so plan to stick around after the lights go up.

Tickets are $20. The house opens half an hour before each performance. Get tickets and all the details at jeffschoolheritagecenter.org.