Filmmaker Eduardo Montes-Bradley will be at James Monroe’s Highland from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday for a free screening of his recent documentary film.

“Daniel Chester French: American Sculptor” take a closer look at the life and career of the sculptor known for creating the iconic statue of Abraham Lincoln at the Lincoln Memorial. It also explores the work of Italian-American sculptor Attilio Piccirilli, who carved the statue of James Monroe that is on display at Highland. Head to the lower level of the Highland Event Barn for Saturday’s screening.

In the film, Montes-Brdley focuses on French’s creative process and the beauty of his art while exploring his life and important details of style and symbolism in his work.

The event also will include a screening of a preview of “The Italian Factor,” Montes-Bradley’s new documentary project about the Piccirilli brothers and their contributions to the American Renaissance. After the screening, plan to stick around for audience question-and-answer time.

The screening is free. To register, email info@highland.org. To learn more about Monroe’s home, or to find directions, go to highland.org or call (434) 293-8000.