For the first time in its 46-year history, Charlottesville Opera will be presenting a production of Giacomo Puccini's "Tosca." The new production, which will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Paramount Theater, will be bringing a tale of passion, political turmoil, devotion and loyalty to a stage many believed was too small for the story.

"I'm very excited. A lot of people said it would be impossible to do 'Tosca' here because of the limitations of the space," said Leanne Clement, producer and Charlottesville Opera's general director.

Leading the cast are soprano Marsha Thompson as Floria Tosca, tenor Adam Diegel as Mario Cavaradossi and baritone Todd Thomas as Baron Scarpia. Together, they'll invite audience members into an intense story of lovers in Rome who clash with a police chief who wants to arrest Cavaradossi's close friend, an escaped political prisoner, and move in on the beautiful Tosca while her beloved Cavaradossi is wrongly imprisoned.

Tosca and Cavaradossi are deeply in love. Cavaradossi also is devoted to his friend Angelotti and has no intention of revealing his whereabouts to the dastardly Baron Scarpia.

"They're caught up in the political turmoil, and it really informs the relationship," Clement said. "What I see in this is these two individuals who are so hopeful and so optimistic. They are so in love with each other that they almost have blinders on."

Tender, small details shaping the relationship between Tosca and Cavaradossi will ring true with audience members. Puccini's writing makes it clear that "love and life are about these moments, and not just the big events in life," Clement said.

If you're hoping to persuade someone who's new to opera to attend with you, Clement said "Tosca" is "a great first opera — for adults."

"I think this is the quintessential opera," Clement said. "It is what everyone expects an opera to be. It's a tightly written show with great music and a great story. There's death. There's love.

"There's no other opera that really does it better and does it more succinctly. Puccini doesn't waste any notes. Each note is important and perfectly placed."

The portrayals will lure audience members of all experience levels into the story, Clement said, adding that the leads "are so suited to these roles. It's fun to hear them play off each other."

Thompson brings a classic vocal approach, strong acting chops and perspective to the choices she makes as the famed diva Tosca. "It's a challenging character, because you don't want to be overly dramatic," Clement said. "This is 1800 Rome, and an over-the-top diva would be an over-the-top diva."

Diegel "brings a seniority to the role, and it's one of the hardest in the tenor repertoire," Clement said. Diegel and Thompson have "such incredible voices that really complement one another" — and plenty of chemistry.

Thomas, who recently returned from performing in China, "is so consistent, and so menacing" as Baron Scarpia, she said. "He's a great bad guy, but he's just the nicest person, and a supportive colleague."

The creative team for "Tosca" includes conductor Brian DeMaris, stage director Alek Shrader, artistic director Caroline Worra, scenic designer Jefferson Ridenhour, lighting/projection designer Barry Steele, costume design by Glenn Avery Breed and Wardrobe Witchery, wig and makeup designer James P. McGough, chorus master Michael Slon, fight master Colleen Kelly, production manager Jason Barroncini, technical director Phillip Martin, stage manager Kathleen Stakenas, properties master Susan Verbeek, assistant director Alexia Christie and orchestra conductor Jeannette Jang.

Clement credits Slon with finding an effective way to fit a large enough chorus to make "Tosca" work into the compact Paramount stage space.

Although Clement said "Tosca" can be an inviting introduction to opera for grownups, she does not recommend it for children, thanks to its adult themes and gunfire sounds. Charlottesville Opera's KidsFest version for young audiences focuses squarely on the first act, which skips the death and violence and focuses on the memorable music — including the Te Deum chorus and the children's chorus, which just might inspire young listeners to try performing themselves, Clement said.

"Tosca" will be sung in Italian with English subtitles. Audience members should keep in mind that it contains adult themes and content that may not be suitable for children; there also are gunfire sounds.

For tickets, go to theparamount.net, drop by the box office between 1 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays or call (434) 979-1333.