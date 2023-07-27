A new limited-edition Starr Hill Brewery beer will help raise funds for ALS research, and fans can toast the effort at festive events scheduled in Charlottesville and Crozet on Aug. 5.

Hummingbird Ale results from a partnership between the Hummingbird Fund and Starr Hill Brewery to help support research into ALS — amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease — through ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the leading drug discovery lab focusing solely on ALS.

Starr Hill and ALS TDI are teaming up as part of ALS TDI's Ales for ALS fundraising program, in which breweries across the country create brews to give research a boost.

ALS TDI has "guys who grow hops specifically to donate to people who make fundraising beers," said Rachael Kesler Palm, marketing communications consultant. The resulting Starr Hill brew is "an easy, drinkable ale," Palm said.

The kickoff festivities will take place starting at 2 p.m. Aug. 5 at Starr Hill Brewery's Charlottesville Tap Room inside the Dairy Market at 946 Grady Ave. and beginning at 5 p.m. Aug. 5 at its Crozet Tap Room at 5391 Three Notch'd Road. The Crozet Trolley will provide shuttle service between the two locations, and customers who make a donation of at least $1 can ride the shuttle back and forth throughout the day.

The Charlottesville event will include remarks by Dr. Jim Plews-Ogan of the Hummingbird Fund at 2:30 p.m., live music by 3 Piece from 3 to 5 p.m. and more time with Plews-Ogan at about 4 p.m., during the band's set break.

At the Crozet location, Plews-Ogan, a retired Charlottesville pediatrician, will talk at 5:30 p.m. South River Strings will perform from 6 to 8 p.m., with Plews-Ogan speaking again during a break in the music at about 7 p.m.

A second brew-friendly fundraiser will last throughout the month of August as part of Starr Hill's Cheers for Charity program. As part of that initiative, Starr Hill will donate $1 from every pint of its The Love beer sold during August to the locally based Hummingbird Fund, which is in the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation.

Jim and Peggy Plews-Ogan founded The Hummingbird Fund in 2021 after Jim Plews-Ogan's ALS diagnosis to help leverage local resources into national projects and accelerate innovation in ALS access, research and advocacy. The fund supports access by working to end care gaps for patients with ALS in the region; research that is patient-centric and innovative; and advocacy and legislative action.

The Ales for ALS program by ALS TDI lines right up with the Hummingbird Fund's emphasis on promoting partnerships, Palm said. She said that the local celebration will unite people throughout the community who are rooting for Plews-Ogan.

"He has just been an outstanding, loving pediatrician for so long that people are just attached to him," Palm said.

There are plenty of prizes for which tickets will be sold, and additional donations to help fight ALS will be welcomed.

The Aug. 5 festivities are free. Registration is appreciated but not required; learn more at als.net/hummingbirdfund.