Charlottesville chicken finger fans can also help Hawaiian families in need.

Raising Cane's will donate $125,000, plus 15% of Thursday's profits from its more than 750 restaurants across the country, to a Maui-based shelter and homeless resource center in wildfire-devastated Lahaina.

Customers can visit Raising Cane's at any time Thursday during business hours to participate. The donation will be applied to all orders, and customers do not need to mention the fundraiser.

The funds will go to Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center, a Maui-based shelter, to help people displaced by the wildfires and to rebuild the shelter's Westside Center, a 78-unit housing center that was destroyed in the wildfires.