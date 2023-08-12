A beer honoring the history of brewing and hospitality at Monticello is entering its second year of pleasing today’s drinkers.

Monticello Mountain Ale, a collaboration by Thomas Jefferson Foundation Inc. and Blue Mountain Brewery, toasts a scientific approach to brewing beer that Thomas Jefferson launched in the spring of 1812. It also honors the small beers originally brewed by his wife, Martha, some four decades earlier and the work of accomplished brewer Peter Hemings, an enslaved chef who produced most of the estate’s beer.

The ale is not intended to be an exact historical recreation of an estate-brewed “table liquor” served during dinner at Thomas Jefferson’s home. During the third president’s time, barley and malt would have been supplemented by whatever ingredients were available, such as wheat or corn, said Taylor Smack, head brewer and founder of Blue Mountain Brewery.

“It’s a beer to modern taste,” Smack said of Monticello Mountain Ale. “It’s an amber ale, kind of an American creation. It comes from the British tradition.”

The British tradition gets a boost from a unique Central Virginia product.

“What sets Monticello Mountain Ale apart is the secret ingredient: honey harvested from Monticello’s own beehives,” Stephanie S. Fox, general merchandising manager for Thomas Jefferson Foundation Inc., wrote in an email. “The bees help pollinate Monticello’s gardens, and, in turn, a taste of the nearby land is in our beer.”

Fox called the result “a delicious, relatively simple beer” and said the brew contains “two-row pale barley malt, a small amount of crystal malts and an easy hand of German and English hops.”

Modern brewing methods also ensure a sanitary, safe beverage. “It’s better than using wicker baskets and sticking your finger in the mash to see if it’s hot enough,” Smack said.

“We just made a broadly appealing beer that has a lot of character to it,” Smack said. The fact that Monticello Mountain Ale is among the brewery’s top sellers in several categories underscores its widespread appeal.

Hemings learned the craft of brewing in 1813 and became so skilled at it that Jefferson urged his friend James Madison to send someone to Monticello to study under Hemings.

At Monticello, malting and brewing took place in the spring and fall. Fox described a painstaking process for which Jefferson recommended adding a bushel of malt for every eight to 10 gallons of strong beer, which would be strained and combined with three-quarters of a pound of hops for each bushel of malt. Fermentation began after the hops were strained out and yeast was added. The resulting beverage then rested in a cool place for at least two weeks before being bottled and corked.

Jefferson bought his malt from neighbor William Meriwether and used locally grown hops; he did not grow barley on his Albemarle County estate, Fox wrote. The fall 1814 brewing, which featured Hemings’s first experiments with malt made from corn, was praised as a success; by 1815, Monticello beer was being served to guests from Boston — in silver “Jefferson cup” tumblers — and neighbors were requesting the recipe, Fox wrote.

Smack said Monticello Mountain Ale also pairs well with food. “It’s not assertively hoppy,” he said. “Not too dark, not too light.”

Although it’s “not a great dessert beer,” the ale pairs well with both formal and informal lunch and dinner entrées, and its “sort of bready” taste makes it a comfortable fit with steaks, lamb chops, pizzas and burgers, Smack said.

Monticello Mountain Ale is as easy to find as it is to serve. In addition to Blue Mountain’s two Nelson County locations, it can be purchased at Monticello Farm Table café, the Far Shop and the Museum Shop, as well as South Street Brewery in Charlottesville.

Learn more about the beer at www.bluemountainbrewery.com and www.monticello.org.