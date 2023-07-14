When chefs from Early Mountain Vineyards and Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards reunited to create the menu for Friday’s collaborative dinner, they found plenty of common ground in the garden.

Planning a four-course dinner to serve on Early Mountain’s lawn, an event in the Virginia to Table: Early Mountain x Pippin Hill Wine Dinner Series, offered Pippin Hill’s Victoria Cosner and Early Mountain’s Tim Moore a chance to see how closely aligned their instincts are when it comes to the bounty of seasonal local produce. The chefs said they enjoyed joining forces for an April dinner, and this weekend’s culinary choices were inspired by a fresh cast of characters from the garden.

Moore chose to welcome guests with glasses of Early Mountain Brut NV and follow with a mocktail, rather than a nibble, as an amuse bouche. The Brut “is very bubbly and beautiful,” so he decided to accompany it with a sparkling “all things seasonal” blend of local blackberries, ginger and basil and some pickled blackberries.

Ashland Farms is featured in the first course, which serves Early Mountain Five Forks 2021 with blackened ricotta with heirloom tomato, allium, sherry vinaigrette and basil.

Pippin Hill Rosé 2021 follows in a pairing with Cosner’s pickled scape savory tart with Sungold tomato, crispy okra, feta cheese and fine herbs from Pippin Hill’s culinary garden. Cosner said chefs and cooks often snip off garlic scapes and discard them, but she pickles them to play up the savory, buttery tart.

“I really like using all parts of the plant,” she said.

The rosé suits the tart because of “all the earthy notes,” Cosner said. “It adds a little bit of playfulness to the dinner. It opens up lines of communication with the people next to you.”

The main course of New Frontier bison tenderloin with sweet corn succotash, blistered shishito pepper and a burnt shallot-coriander demi-glace was created to go with Early Mountain Eluvium 2020.

Dessert plays up gifts from the Pippin Hill culinary garden with Pippin Hill Petit Manseng 2021. Cosner chose tiny, flavorful Mara De Bois strawberries and Meyer lemons for a cake to be served with blackberry gelato and African blue basil gastrique.

“All the berries in the cake are coming from our property,” Cosner said. “When you actually go to a farmers market or grow it yourself, the flavor profiles are different.”

Cosner’s wish for the dinner is that “this inspires more vineyards and restaurants to do more collaborating, because this is really fun.”

Moore recommends sitting down to a collaborative meal with an open mind and a sense of adventure. He aims for more of an experiential learning experience instead of a class feeling, saying, “I don’t want people to feel stuffy at wine dinners. We don’t want to bore you; we want you to taste it.”

“I would like for them to feel enlightened, and kind of whimsical, and have a new sense of perspective on the way chefs can create dinners to elevate your experience,” Moore said. “I want them to leave dinner happy and enlightened about what we do as an industry. And also a little giddy, because it’s fun.”