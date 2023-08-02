Several Charlottesville-area breweries are among the winners of the 2023 Virginia Craft Beer Cup. The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild announced this year's winners Monday at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery's West Creek location in Richmond.

The Virginia Craft Beer Cup is the largest state competition of its kind in the country. A record 125 breweries competed, including 35 new participants, and a record 471 beers were submitted for judging in 31 different categories. Head judge Charlie Harr managed the competition at Old Ox Brewery in Ashburn.

Best-in-show honors went to Benchtop Brewing Company, which won first place for Crimson Gaze; Alewerks Brewing Company, which took second place with its Weekend Lager; and third-place finisher Billsburg Brewing Company, which was honored for its Fly Away IPA.

Local winners in different categories and their beers:

■ Blue Mountain Brewery: First place in American Lagers for Classic Lager; first place in Pale Ales for Full Nelson; second place in Fruit for Passion Fruit on Acid.

■ James River Brewery: First place in Porters for James Bean Vanilla Oatmeal Porter.

■ Selvedge Brewing: First place in British Bitters for Houndstooth; first place in Wood for Wooly Mammoth.

■ South Street Brewery: First place in European Sour for Slippery When Wit.

■ Starr Hill Brewery: First place in Dark European Lagers for Dark Biddings; second place in Smoke for Two Dogs Walkin'.

■ Three Notch'd Brewing Company: First place in Vegetable/Spice for Firefly Nights Summertime Ale.

For a full list of winners and other details, go to virginiacraftbrewers.org.