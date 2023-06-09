The latest First Street Fair in Charlottesville will offer more than 20 artisans and vendors, plus a drag show, along First Street this Saturday.

"This month is a Pride-themed event," said Linnea White, owner of Darling x Dashing Boutique. The shop presents frequent gatherings outdoors along South First Street from Water Street to the Downtown Mall.

"The whole idea is to create a community," White told The Daily Progress. "It's always a really fun time."

During Saturday's event, the vendors and artisans "either are part of the LGBTQ community, or giving back to the community," White said.

Bebe Gunn and Cherry Possums, who have come to dominate the Charlottesville drag scene, will host a drag show at the fair from 1 to 3 p.m.

Darling x Dashing Boutique has been presenting street fairs since 2019. Future events will be offered in September, October and December.

Admission is free. The shop is at 115 S. First St. Learn more online at shopdarlingxdashing.com.