A film version of Victory Hall Opera's "Orpheus & Erica" will be available for on-demand viewing starting July 1.

The film of an original opera that brings hearing and Deaf performers together combines music from C.W. Gluck's "Orpheus & Eurydice" with a new play in American Sign Language by Miriam Gordon-Stewart and poetry by Gregory Orr. The opera's world premiere in March was co-directed by Gordon-Stewart and Alek Lev. Christine Brandes was the conductor, with Michael Slon as chorusmaster.

It uses an ASL translation by Willy Conley. Starring are John Maucere, Brenda Patterson, Amber Zion, Jennifer Zetlan, Warren "Wawa" Snipe and Chuanyuan Liu, plus the University of Virginia's UVa Chamber Singers.

Viewers will find an additional behind-the-scenes film that includes interviews with the opera's performers and creators.

Tickets for digital access are available on a pay-what-you-can donation basis and are fully tax deductible. Once access is purchased, the film will be available to watch as many times as desired over the next 30 days.