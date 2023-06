The Arts Center in Orange: “Leftovers” by Laura Link can be seen through July 29. artscenterinorange.com. (540) 672-7311.

The Barn Swallow: 796 Gillums Ridge Road in Charlottesville. thebarnswallow.com.

Botanical Fare Restaurant: “Familiar Scenes: Recent Landscapes in Oil” by Randy Baskerville can be seen through Sept. 4. botanicalfare.com. (434) 217-4496.

C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery: “Exploring Virginia and Beyond,” works by illustrator and designer Barbara Shenefield, will be on view through Friday. Works by paper-cutting artist Wendy Schultz Wubbels will be featured during July; Wubbels will be at the gallery during a First Fridays event from 5 to 7 p.m. July 7. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.

Carver 4-County Museum is making “Being a Citizen,” its new traveling exhibit, available during the 75th-anniversary year of George Washington Carver Regional High School, “Carver Forever: A Diamond Jubilee.” carver4cm@gmail.com. carver4cm.org.

The Center at Belvedere: “In the Garden,” featuring works by Central Virginia Watercolor Guild members, is on display through Friday. Charlottesville Camera Club’s “All About Flowers,” featuring more than 50 works, will run through Friday. Photographers include Susan Albert, Craig Cooper, Bill Shaw, Vicky Eicher, Gary Powell, George Beller, Glenn Nash, James Marshall, Liz Marshall, Jim Wolfe, Lynn Gaffey, Nancy Marie Rodriguez, Conrad S. Ruble, Ranjit Sahu, Rick Seaman, Jeffery Sitler, Patricia Temples, Seth Silverstein and Toni Zappone. https://thecentercville.org/.

Central Library: “Digital Collage Artwork” by Reta Crenshaw can be seen on the third floor through July. www.jmrl.org. (434) 979-7151, Ext. 6671.

Chroma Projects: “Symbiotic Tango: Beatrix Ost & Michelle Gagliano” is open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through July in Chroma’s Micro Gallery at Vault Virginia. “Frederick Nichols: Wilderness Reassembled” will be on display from July 7 through September in Vault Virginia’s Grand Hall exhibition space. Third Street Southeast, just off the Downtown Mall. artlab@chroma projects.com. chromaprojects.com.

Crozet Artisan Depot: June’s featured guest artists are painter Debra Sheffer of Mount Sidney and woodworker Jason Goldman of Flint Hill; their work can be seen through Friday. crozetartisandepot.com.

Cuppa Joe Coffee: Paintings and etchings by Tom Tartaglino on display at 90 Joshua Lane in Palmyra. Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (434) 906-4172.

The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: “Processing Abstraction,” “N’Dakinna Landscapes Acknowledged” and “Look Three Ways: Maya Painted Pottery” can be seen through Dec. 31. Look for an upcoming artist talk by Cara Romero at a later date. uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.

The Gallery at Studio Ix: Kweisi Morris’s work can be seen in “Artvolution: Transformations in Paper, Passion and Paint” from July 7 through July 30. Opening reception is planned for 5 to 7 p.m. July 7. Artist Talk & Happy Hour is planned for 5 p.m. July 27. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.

Grace Estate Winery: Works by Carolyn Ratcliffe, including pastels, watercolors and acrylics, on display through Friday. Local scenes by Christine Rich, including watercolors, pastels and acrylics, on display in July and August at 5273 Mount Juliet Farm in Crozet. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Monday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. graceestatewinery@gmail.com.

The Guild Gallery: 300 E. Main St. (434) 227-1333.

Inbio Technologies: Group show or prints, paintings, photographs and collages by BozART Fine Arts Collective members Shirley Paul, Juliette Swenson, Betty Brubach, Brita Lineburger, Katharine Maus, Julia Kindred and Ellen Moore Osborne will be on view through Friday at 700 Harris St. Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville-Albemarle will receive 20% of all sales.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection will display “Performing Country,” an exhibition of never-before-seen works from the museum’s permanent collection, through March 3, 2024. Special tour of Emily Kame Kngwarreye’s 16-foot “My Country” work will be led by volunteer guide Susan Bender and Lauren Maupin, manager of education and programs, at 11 a.m. July 28. Registration required; space limited to 15 people. Tours have resumed and will be led for free by volunteer guides at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day the museum is open. Longer tour experiences for groups will be available for purchase. Masks are required. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.

Live Arts: “Colors of the World,” watercolors by Karen Knierim, on display on second and third floors through August. Knierim is donating all sales proceeds from the show to Live Arts. To purchase a painting, contact darryl@livearts.org. livearts.org.

The Looking Glass: Arts from Underground programmed community events begin with artmaking from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursdays and karaoke starting at 8 p.m. Event includes free art-making opportunities and free admission to the Looking Glass. Craft cocktails are available at a cash bar. Ix Art Park Foundation has opened a major expansion of its immersive art museum featuring works by new and returning artists. ixartpark.org.

Louisa Arts Center: “ARTifacts of Louisa County Gallery Show” runs through July 21. Closing reception will be at 6 p.m. July 21. “Nature’s Treasures Gallery Open Show” can be seen from July 28 through Sept. 22. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays at 212 Fredericksburg Ave. in Louisa. louisaarts.org. (540) 967-2200.

Loving Cup Vineyard and Winery: Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. (434) 984-0774.

McGuffey Art Center: Exhibitions on view through Aug. 13 include “Flotsam, Discarded Materials Transformed” by L. Michelle Geiger in the Smith Gallery; “Cracked” by 2022-2023 Incubator Studio Artists Somé Louis, Tori Cherry, Amdane Sanda, Emmaline Thacker, Lydia Jacobs and Maddie Salapow in the First-Floor Gallery; All Members’ Group Show, “Portraits: Ourselves, Themselves,” in the Second-Floor Gallery; and “Travel” in the Associate Gallery. mcguffeyartcenter.com.

Piedmont Virginia Community College: 2023 Student Exhibition, featuring paintings, drawings, digital media, ceramics, graphic design, sculptures and other media, will be on view through Sept. 4. pvcc.edu/performingarts. (434) 961-5362.

Pour la maison: Works by Priscilla Long Whitlock are on display through September. pourlamaisoncville.com. (434) 284-870

Quirk Gallery Charlottesville: Kiara Pelissier’s “House on Fire” can be seen through Sept. 29. Artist Talk is planned for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 4. (434) 365-3774.

Random Row Brewery: “Looking on the Bright Side,” paintings by Judith Ely, on view through Friday. The event is a fundraiser for Abundant Life Ministries, and a portion of sales proceeds will be donated. “Near and Far: Oil Paintings from Virginia and Tennessee” by Randy Baskerville will be on display from Wednesday through Aug. 31. Hours: 4:30 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Revalation Vineyards: “The Beauty of Pastels” by BozART members Joan Dreicer, Juliette Swenson and Christine Rich on display through Friday. “The Freedom of Expression,” works in alcohol inks, watercolors, pastels and acrylics by BozART member Carolyn Ratcliffe, on display in July and August. A reception is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 20. 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. (540) 407-1236.

Scottsville Museum: New exhibits include artifacts on loan from Monacan Ancestral Museum and “Still I Rise: African Americans in Scottsville.” “Where the River Bends: Scottsville and the James River” remains on view. Museum is open for the season through the end of October. 290 E. Main St. (434) 286-2247.

Sweet Art Emporium: New works by Maria Frescas and Shoko Yasuda Anderson on display from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. www.sweetartemporium.com. (434) 882-2087.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charlottesville: “Through a Glass Darkly,” polarization diffraction works by Circe Strauss, and “Transparency,” mixed-media collages by Ellen Osborne, on display through Friday. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. (434) 293-8179.

Woodberry Forest School: Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. www.woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery.

Les Yeux du Monde: “Organic Matter,” a new exhibition of new works by Monica Angle, Heather Beardsley, Michelle Gagliano and Kris Iden, will open July 8 and remain on view through Aug. 27. An opening reception is set for 4 to 6 p.m. July 8. LYDM.co. (434) 882-2622.

Welcome Gallery: “loss.nothing.memorial,” a sound and video installation by Ashton Crawley honoring musicians, singers and choir directors from Black church life who died of AIDS complications between 1980 and 2005, on view through Thursday. newcityarts.org. (434) 202-5277.

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@dailyprogress.com.