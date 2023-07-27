The Arts Center in Orange: “Leftovers” by Laura Link can be seen through Saturday. artscenterinorange.com. (540) 672-7311.

The Barn Swallow: 796 Gillums Ridge Road in Charlottesville. thebarnswallow.com.

Botanical Fare Restaurant: “Familiar Scenes: Recent Landscapes in Oil” by Randy Baskerville can be seen through Sept. 4. botanicalfare.com. (434) 217-4496.

C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery: Works by paper-cutting artist Wendy Schultz Wubbels will be featured through Monday. “The Textures of Time,” an exhibit of handmade stoneware by clay artist Laura Vik, August’s featured artist, can be seen starting Aug. 4. A First Fridays opening reception is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 4. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.

Carver 4-County Museum is making “Being a Citizen,” its new traveling exhibit, available during the 75th-anniversary year of George Washington Carver Regional High School, “Carver Forever: A Diamond Jubilee.” carver4cm@gmail.com. carver4cm.org.

The Center at Belvedere: “Intersections” by Susan Patrick, Chinese brush paintings by Nga Katz, photography by Karla Berger, calligraphy and watercolors by Terry Coffey and a collection from the Friday Art Group on display in July and August. https://thecentercville.org/.

Central Library: “Digital Collage Artwork” by Reta Crenshaw can be seen on the third floor through Monday. www.jmrl.org. (434) 979-7151, Ext. 6671.

Chroma Projects: “Symbiotic Tango: Beatrix Ost & Michelle Gagliano” is open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through July in Chroma’s Micro Gallery at Vault Virginia. “Frederick Nichols: Wilderness Reassembled” will be on display through September in Vault Virginia’s Grand Hall exhibition space. “Emma Knight: Garden of Unearthly Delights” will open in Chroma’s Micro Gallery at Vault Virginia from Aug. 4 throgh Aug. 25; a First Fridays opening reception is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 4. Third Street Southeast, just off the Downtown Mall. artlab@chroma projects.com. chromaprojects.com.

Crozet Artisan Depot: “Capturing Nature’s Beauty in Natural Gemstones” by jeweler Rachel Dunn of Fork Union and “Chromatic Conversations” by painter Ellyn Wenzler of Spotsylvania can be seen from Tuesday through Aug. 31. Both of August’s featured artists will attend a Meet the Artists event from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 12. crozetartisandepot.com.

Cuppa Joe Coffee: Paintings and etchings by Tom Tartaglino on display at 90 Joshua Lane in Palmyra. Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (434) 906-4172.

The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: “Processing Abstraction,” “N’Dakinna Landscapes Acknowledged” and “Look Three Ways: Maya Painted Pottery” can be seen through Dec. 31. Look for an upcoming artist talk by Cara Romero at a later date. uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.

The Gallery at Studio Ix: Kweisi Morris’s work can be seen in “Artvolution: Transformations in Paper, Passion and Paint” through Sunday. Artist Talk & Happy Hour is planned for 5 p.m. Thursday. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.

Grace Estate Winery: Local scenes by Christine Rich, including watercolors, pastels and acrylics, on display in July and August at 5273 Mount Juliet Farm in Crozet. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Monday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. graceestatewinery@gmail.com.

The Guild Gallery: 300 E. Main St. (434) 227-1333.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection will display “Performing Country,” an exhibition of never-before-seen works from the museum’s permanent collection, through March 3, 2024. Special tour of Emily Kame Kngwarreye’s 16-foot “My Country” work will be led by volunteer guide Susan Bender and Lauren Maupin, manager of education and programs, at 11 a.m. Friday. Special tour of “Desert Artists and Their Country” will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 4. Registration required; space limited to 15 people. Tours have resumed and will be led for free by volunteer guides at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day the museum is open. Longer tour experiences for groups will be available for purchase. Masks are required. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.

Live Arts: “Colors of the World,” watercolors by Karen Knierim, on display on second and third floors through August. Knierim is donating all sales proceeds from the show to Live Arts. To purchase a painting, contact darryl@livearts.org. livearts.org.

The Looking Glass: Look for two new pieces, “The Door to the Forest” by Sam Fisher and “Moon Rabbits” by Meesha Goldberg. Arts from Underground programmed community events begin with artmaking from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursdays and karaoke starting at 8 p.m. Event includes free art-making opportunities and free admission to the Looking Glass. Craft cocktails are available at a cash bar. Ix Art Park Foundation has opened a major expansion of its immersive art museum featuring works by new and returning artists. ixartpark.org.

Louisa Arts Center: “Nature’s Treasures Gallery Open Show” can be seen from Friday through Sept. 22. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays at 212 Fredericksburg Ave. in Louisa. louisaarts.org. (540) 967-2200.

Loving Cup Vineyard and Winery: Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. (434) 984-0774.

McGuffey Art Center: Exhibitions on view through Aug. 13 include “Flotsam, Discarded Materials Transformed” by L. Michelle Geiger in the Smith Gallery; “Cracked” by 2022-2023 Incubator Studio Artists Somé Louis, Tori Cherry, Amdane Sanda, Emmaline Thacker, Lydia Jacobs and Maddie Salapow in the First-Floor Gallery; All Members’ Group Show, “Portraits: Ourselves, Themselves,” in the Second-Floor Gallery; and “Travel” in the Associate Gallery. Thursdays on the McGuffey Lawn returns from 6 to 8 p.m. July 27 and Aug. 10; rain cancels. mcguffeyartcenter.com.

Meade Park: Artist Robin Hoffman offers free art supplies, free caricatures and more from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays during the Meade Park Farmers Market.

Museum of Culpeper History: “The Culpeper Minute Men Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution,” a new exhibit recognizing 100 years of DAR activity in Culpeper County, will run through July 2024. www.culppermuseum.com or (540) 829-1749.

Piedmont Virginia Community College: 2023 Student Exhibition, featuring paintings, drawings, digital media, ceramics, graphic design, sculptures and other media, will be on view through Sept. 4. pvcc.edu/performingarts. (434) 961-5362.

Pour la maison: Works by Priscilla Long Whitlock are on display through September. pourlamaisoncville.com. (434) 284-8706.

Quirk Gallery Charlottesville: Kiara Pelissier’s “House on Fire” can be seen through Sept. 29. Artist Talk is planned for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 4. (434) 365-3774.

Random Row Brewery: “Near and Far: Oil Paintings from Virginia and Tennessee” by Randy Baskerville will be on display through Aug. 31. Hours: 4:30 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Revalation Vineyards: “The Freedom of Expression,” works in alcohol inks, watercolors, pastels and acrylics by BozART member Carolyn Ratcliffe, on display in July and August. A reception is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 20. 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. (540) 407-1236.

Scottsville Museum: New exhibits include artifacts on loan from Monacan Ancestral Museum and “Still I Rise: African Americans in Scottsville.” “Where the River Bends: Scottsville and the James River” remains on view. Museum is open for the season through the end of October. 290 E. Main St. (434) 286-2247.

Scottville’s Center for the Arts and the Natural Environment has a call for entries for the Fall Street Scape, themed “Home,” through Aug. 11. Works in any media may be submitted for display in the storefront of the vacant Dollar General building in downtown Scottsville. Submissin guidelines and otherinformation can be found at https://forms/gle/8f675ocayfSUQv4L9. svilleartsandnature.org.

Sweet Art Emporium: New works by Sharon Argo and Erika Mitchell on display from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. www.sweetartemporium.com. (434) 882-2087.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charlottesville: “Conversing with the Universe” by Linda Nacamulli on display during July and August. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. (434) 293-8179.

Woodberry Forest School: Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. www.woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery.

Les Yeux du Monde: “Organic Matter,” a new exhibition of new works by Monica Angle, Heather Beardsley, Michelle Gagliano and Kris Iden, will remain on view through Aug. 27. LYDM.co. (434) 882-2622.

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@dailyprogress.com.