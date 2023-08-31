The 29th annual Taste of the Mountains Main Street Festival will take place Saturday on Main Street in Madison, offering everything from music to magic to food trucks to vendors.

Wes Iseli will present magic shows in the middle of town in the Madison Drug Co. parking lot.

Musical acts will include Bennie Dodd at 10:30 a.m., followed by Reborn and headliner Silver Creek.

Many artists, artisans and crafters will be there, and visitors can find numerous antique collecting possibilities. Antique cars also will be there to attract auto enthusiasts and history buffs. Look for tents operated by wineries and breweries to find tastings.

There will be a variety of food vendors. Madison United Methodist Church will serve breakfast; Cake Krums Cafe will serve breakfast, lunch and other treats. Look for food trucks in the Administration Circle next to the library, including Bavarian Chef, Catch the Chef, Over the Top Chef, Smok Shak, Pop Pops Kettle Corn and 629 Firehouse Ribs, Chicken and Seafood.

If you enjoy taking and sharing selfies, the popular LOVEwork artwork will be on the library lawn. Photos can be shared at www.facebook.com/VirginiaisforLovers or on X (formerly Twitter) or Instagram using the hashtags #LOVEVA and #MadisonVA.

Admission to the rain-or-shine festival is free. Tickets for beer will be $5. Plan on parking at Madison County High School for free and taking a shuttle bus to the festival site and back. There also will be a few parking spaces on Washington Street in the Old General Store lot; optional donations for those spaces may be made to the Madison Free Clinic.

For information, go to www.madisonva.com, email tourism@madison-va.com or call (540) 948-4455.