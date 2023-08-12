A free, family-friendly festival continues at Ix Art Park this weekend with performances, fashion, film and roller skating to celebrate Black excellence and community spirit.

"I remember walking through a sea of smiles last year," said Khalilah Jones of Chic & Classy Image Consulting, one of the organizers of Soul of Cville. The festival began Friday and continues with events from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The festival honors entrepreneurship, talents and community spirit of Black and Brown residents, but all ethnic groups and races are welcome to attend, Jones said. The gathering is "to celebrate and acknowledge that we're neighbors, we are friends, in an environment that feels organic," Jones said.

Saturday's schedule is filled with performances, and the 360 Photo Booth will be open from 3 to 7 p.m.

The Roaring Lions Dance Team will perform at 3 p.m. Saturday, followed by Gospel with Keicon at 4 p.m., Do Not Disturb Dance Team at 6 p.m., Chic & Classy Image Consulting Fashion Show at 6:30 p.m., community mural time with the Bridge and, starting at 9 p.m., an after-party at Common House.

Look for DJ Runway at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jaqueis at 4:20 p.m., Jeek at 4:45 p.m., L.T. at 5:15 p.m., Leebangah at 5:45 p.m., Wassi at 7:20 p.m. and the Faycez U Know Band at 8 p.m.

Sunday's events begin at 1 p.m. with an inclusive Black media panel moderated by Sarad Davenport, Charles Lewis and Angilee Shah, featuring Charlottesville Tomorrow, In My Humble Opinion, Vinegar Hill Magazine and First Person Charlottesville contributors.

A free community skate with De La Roll, sponsored by the University of Virginia's Equity Center, is from 2 to 4 p.m.

A wide variety of vendors will be on hand, including A Bunch of Believers, Alignedwire, All the Plans, Blezzings Eyewear and Accessories, Country Girl, Creations by Amber, D.R.E.A.M. Clothing, Fashion Anthony, the Girls Are All Write, Godz Garden and Hemp Pharm, Holistic Health, House of Soul, Kank's Store, Lepridee, Lor Leigh Boutique, Mahogany and Friends, Miss Tiff's Unlimited, No Shade 360, Pandemic Wear, Paparazzi Accessories, the Perfume Chick, the Purple Hanger, Quality Gifts, Shaniece Be Just Be Well Experience, Simi's Touch, Customized Items, SVN7VII Brand, TK Essentials and Vee Charms.

Food vendors include Angelic's Kitchen, Black Jacks Mobile Soul Food, Caribbean Jerk Pot, Indulge in This, Krissycakes, Sugarli Baking Studio and Soul of the City Catering.

Admission is free.