Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Stinson Vineyards in Crozet held its first Tailgate Thursday of the summer last Thursday. Roughly 75 guests attended what's scheduled to be a weekly event that invites folks to cook their own food, drink wine from the vineyard and enjoy live music.

Tailgate Thursdays are held 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Thursday of summer through Labor Day on Sept. 4.

“It’s so nice and a great turnout,” Rachel Stinson Vrooman, owner and operator of Stinson Vineyards, told The Daily Progress on Thursday.

Stinson Vineyards opened in 2012 by the Vrooman family, with Rachel’s husband Nathan joining the team in 2015. The property is 13 acres with 7 of them under vine. The vineyard offers 12 wines and accommodates guests with outdoor seating.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

For more information visit https://stinsonvineyards.com/.