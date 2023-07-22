Graves’ Mountain Farm & Lodges will offer everything from peach milkshakes to pony rides during its 11th annual Peach Day Festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Jimmy O will perform from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A nature walk will begin at the Main Porch at 11 a.m.

There will be pony rides, and visitors can greet the farmyard animals. Sign up ahead of time online for horseback trail rides.

Peach fans will find a wide variety of treats, including peach ice cream, peach preserves, peach wine, fresh peaches and other produce. Peaches will be offered by the half-peck, peck, half-bushel and pound. Also on hand will be Graves’ Mountain Squeeze, the venue’s own hard cider.

Food options include chicken wraps with peaches, plus hot dogs, roast beef sandwiches, chicken tenders and veggie wraps. Festival snacks will include kettle corn and funnel cakes.

Look for bluegrass music on the Main Porch from 5:30 to 8 p.m. with Smokin’ Trout Trio with Ellen on fiddle. Look for marshmallow roasting on the campfire and a cash bar with local wines, moonshine, beer and cider.

Make reservations for the Farm-to-Table Buffet from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Graves’ Mountain Farm Restaurant.

Admission is free; so is parking. For details, go to gravesmountain.com or call (540) 923-4231.

