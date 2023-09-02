If every dog indeed has his or her day, Saturday would be an entertaining choice.

The inaugural Sit, Stay, Crozet Dog Fest will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Claudius Crozet Park in Crozet.

The four-legged friend festival — which includes adoption opportunities, live music, wine, beer, food and lots of pet-friendly and family-friendly fun — will benefit Claudius Crozet Park and Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.

It’s a day for “everything dog,” said Ewa Harr, director of Crozet Arts & Crafts Festival. “It grew out of a love of dogs. We all seem to be dog owners.”

Plan on arriving early for the Dog Jog, which will embark at 11 a.m. Participants will jog along the .85-mile SK8Crozet Perimeter Trail, which encircles the park. Pre-registration is required for the jaunt, which is $5 per pooch.

There’s a limit of two dogs per person for the Dog Jog, and retractable leashes are not allowed, as they can be hazardous in crowd settings. Be prepared to clean up after your pet, and make sure he or she is well-behaved and comfortable around other dogs and people, at least 6 months old and up to date on all vaccinations.

CASPCA will have a dog adoption event, as will Augusta Dog Adoptions.

“If you don’t already have your fur baby, maybe you’ll find one,” Harr said.

One of the CASPCA activities allows pet parents and families to create keepsakes with souvenir pawprints made with pet-safe paint.

On Point Animal Rehab will offer an obstacle course and give visitors a chance to see the canine fitness equipment its staff uses to help dogs recover from injuries and return to the games and family time they love.

The Live Long & Slobber Dog Costume Contest will give pups a chance to strut their stuff. If you’re still trying to decide which Halloween costume your dog will be wearing this year, here’s an opportunity to try something fun.

A variety of vendors will offer information, services and products. In addition to Augusta Dog Adoptions and CASPCA, look for Animal Wellness Center, Augusta K9 Center, Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge, Dog in the Woods, Dog Styles by Jeri, Fetch! Pet Care of Charlottesville, Free to Feet Collars, Green Dogs Unleashed, Jess The Mess K9 Training, Julie Ellyn Designs Crozet, Karmic Dog Photography, Lee’s Paws LLC, Let’s Aroo, Moondog Bakery, Nail Trims 'n’ Things/Toe Benz, Once Upon a Find — Crozet, Pineapple Sheep, Shenandoah Shepherd Rescue, Shenandoah Valley Animal Services, The Back Porch, The Therapeutic Canine, The Well Balanced Paw and Thistle Hill Pet Treats.

Food truck options will include Arepas on Wheels.

There’s still time to volunteer if you’d like to be part of the first-ever fest. To register for the Dog Jog, or to learn more, go to https://www.crozetdogfest.com.