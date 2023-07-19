Sarah DiGregorio understood the protective power of nurses early in her life.

“I actually grew up as the only child of chronically ill parents,” she said. “I kind of grew up navigating the health care system with them. It can be so dehumanizing. There were moments of clarity when someone truly saw us, and all of those experiences had been with nurses.”

DiGregorio also witnessed a nurturing side of nursing after her daughter arrived early, at 28 weeks, and she felt the bond that grows among parents and nurses in neonatal care environments. Her experiences led the freelance journalist to write "Early: An Intimate History of Premature Birth and What It Teaches Us About Being Human"

DiGregorio will be at New Dominion Bookshop at 4 p.m. Saturday to unveil her new book, “Taking Care: The Story of Nursing and Its Power to Change Our World.” The event will include a conversation with nurse Jonathan Bartels.

“No one had really written a book about the history of nursing for a general audience,” DiGregorio said. “People love nurses, but they may not understand what they do.”

She’d like for people to realize that nurses aren’t simply junior doctors; “nursing is an independent scientific discipline,” she said. “Nursing and medicine are complementary.”

Nurses and doctors are trained to observe different things, and each brings a piece to the puzzle of comprehenive care. DiGregorio said nurses are often the ones who spot the earliest signs of liver failure in a patient, or subtle changes in mental state that call for intervention.

Nursing entails not only caring for patients, but also making sure hard-working colleagues are getting what they need to pursue the work they love. DiGregorio said she was drawn to Bartels' work on what he calls "the pause," which she calls an important "way of caring for the carers."

"I had interviewed him for the book and was impressed by his work with palliative care," DiGregorio said. She said he developed the concept of the pause to help nurses and other care providers regain their bearings after the death of a patient.

"He resisted the urge to move on right away," DiGregorio said. "He came up with this idea that there needs to be a structure to be built into this moment. Then, it's healthier to move on — after you take this profound moment and feel it.

"We do need to take care of the people who take care of us."

In her book, DiGregorio offers glimpses of a tradition of care that reaches back into prehistory. Neolithic skeletal remains document survival of serious injuries and disabilities, she said.

"There is evidence in the fossil record that people organized care for each other — that people recovered from injuries, that people survived chronic illness," the author said. "It causes us to look at ourselves differently. We don't have to think that we are designed to leave the most vulnerable behind. It's interesting to think of that impetus to organize skilled care for those who need it — and it has been in every culture."

DiGregorio wants to draw attention to the work pressures that are pushing many overworked nurses out of the profession, and said she hopes that nurses, nursing students and educators will be in the audience at New Dominion to participate in a larger conversation — one that she hopes will be shaped by issues the nurses think are important.

"How can we help nurses right now?" DiGregorio said. "When nurses don't have the working conditions they need, we all suffer.

"Nurses really are suffering at work, and if they leave, it's to the detriment of everyone."

The event is free, and the bookshop staff recommends arriving early to get the best seating. For details, go to ndbookshop..com or call (434) 295-2552.