The Library of Virginia has announced nine finalists for the upcoming 26th annual Virginia Literary Awards, which will be presented on Oct. 23.

The finalists include:

Fiction

Bill Glose, “All the Ruined Men: Stories”

Bruce Holsinger, “This Displacements”

Barbara Kingsolver, “Demon Copperhead”

Nonfiction

Margaret Edds, “What the Eyes Can’t See: Ralph Northam, Black Resolve and a Racial Reckoning in Virginia”

Jonathan M. Katz, “Gangsters of Capitalism: Smedley Butler, the Marines and the Making and Breaking of America’s Empire”

Beth Macy, “Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis”

Poetry

Laura Bylenok, “Living Room”

Melanie McCabe, “The Night Divers”

Gregory Orr, “Selected Books of the Beloved”

Winners in each category will receive $2,500.

Bestselling author David Baldacci and his wife, Michelle, a literacy advocate, will receive honorary Patron of Letters degrees. Also receiving honorary Patron of Letters degrees will be poet and educator Nikki Giovanni and award-winning children’s author Meg Medina.

Finalists for the People’s Choice Awards in fiction and nonfiction also will be recognized at the ceremony. Online voting for those honors concluded July 31.

The gala, the Library of Virginia’s largest fundraising event, will include a silent auction to raise funds for the library’s preservation, education and research initiatives.

For information, go to lvafoundation.org/literaryawards/ or call (804) 692-3813.