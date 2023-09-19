A documentary film screening and two run/walks will be on the schedule when an athlete and author fighting ALS comes to Charlottesville.

“Go On, Be Brave,” a documentary about Andrea Lytle Peet’s quest to become the first person with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, to complete a marathon in each of the 50 states, will be screened at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Paramount Theater.

Before the film is shown, audience members will see “Who Is a Runner,” a short film by Prolyfyck.

Peet was diagnosed with ALS in 2014, at age 33. At that point, she had completed a marathon and nine triathlons, including a half-Ironman. Within eight months, she went from finishing a 70.3-mile triathlon to walking with the help of a cane.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive neurological disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Most people become completely paralyzed as the disease progresses, eventually losing the ability to walk, talk, eat, swallow and breathe. The average life expectancy is 2 to 5 years, although 10% of people with ALS live longer than 10 years.

After Peet is told to get her affairs in order, she decides to participate in one final triathlon. Her husband, David, was by her side when she crossed the finish line using trekking poles.

To mark the fifth anniversary of her diagnosis, Peet resolved to become the first person with ALS to complete marathons in all 50 states. She uses a recumbent trike in her races.

The film follows Peet over the course of three years as she sets out to complete all 50 marathons before the disease limits her ability to compete. Along the way, she discovers the power of community and relishes the quieter moments when she can offer hope and encouragement to fellow travelers with ALS. Friends, family members and supporters were on hand to cheer and celebrate in May 2022 when, on a remote island in Alaska, Peet reached her goal of completing 50 marathons in 50 states.

Peet and her family and friends founded the Team Drea Foundation to support innovative research to find a cure or effective treatments for ALS and to offer awareness and hope.

Pre-signed copies of “Hope Fights Back,” Peet’s memoir, can be purchased at the screening event.

Two Charlottesville run/walks have been scheduled to coincide with Peet’s visit, giving local runners and walkers a chance to cover some ground by her side.

No registration is required for the Prolyfyck Run Crew run/walk, which will begin at 5:50 a.m. Friday for walkers and 6 a.m. for runners at Jefferson School City Center.

The Community Bridges 5K Run/Walk will start at 7:45 a.m. Saturday, also at Jefferson School City Center. It’s presented by the University of Virginia in partnership with Charlottesville Track Club. The registration fee will be $30 through Thursday and $40 on Friday and Saturday; students and children pay $20 and $25, respectively. Scholarships will be available for runners and walkers who need help with the registration fee. Details are available at majorevents.virginia.edu.

Tickets for the Paramount screening and a copy of her book are $42.50; tickets for the screening alone are $17. The event is sponsored by Prolyfyck and The Hummingbird Fund. For tickets and details, go to www.theparamount.net or call the box office at (434) 979-1333. The box office is open for in-person sales from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and an hour before the screening.

To learn more about Peet and her quest, go to Team Drea Foundation’s website at www.teamdrea.org.