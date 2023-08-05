A busy weekend of education and enjoyment is in the stars at Shenandoah National Park. The Night Sky Festival, scheduled from Aug. 11 to 13, will offer everything from constellation identification to meteor shower viewing to talks by astronauts and amateur astronomers alike.

“It’s one of the few places on the East Coast you can have this this view of the stars,” said Allysah G. Fox, visual information specialist for Shenandoah National Park.

Events will take place at Dickey Ridge Visitor Center at mile 4.6 on Skyline Drive, Mathews Arm Campground Amphitheater at mile 22, Skyland Amphitheater at mile 42.5, Byrd Visitor Center and Big Meadows at mile 51 and Loft Mountain Amphitheater at mile 79.5.

Returning presenters include veteran astronaut and space scientist Tom Jones, who’ll be at Byrd Visitor Center Auditorium to present “When Rocks Attack: Defending Earth from Asteroids” at 5 p.m. Aug. 12 and “Beyond Earth: Humanity’s Future in Space” at 7 p.m. Aug. 12. He also will share “Sky Walking: An Astronaut’s Journey” there at 11 a.m. Aug. 13, plus “The Future of U.S. Human Spaceflight” at 9 p.m. Aug. 13 in Big Meadows Lodge’s Massanutten Room.

Greg Redfern, a NASA Solar System Ambassador, also will be back. His presentations in Byrd Visitor Center Auditorium will include “The Chesapeake Bay Impact Crater” at 5 p.m. Aug. 11 and 13 and “Shenandoah Skies and the Perseids” all three evenings at 6 p.m.

Night owls can join local amateur astronomers to soak in the starry heavens and catch glimpses of the Perseid meteor shower at a pair of Telescope Party events set for 10:30 p.m. Aug. 12. Plan on meeting the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club at Dickey Ridge Visitor Center, or head to Big Meadows to watch the wonders with members of the University of Virginia Department of Astronomy, Rappahannock Astronomy Club and Richmond Astronomical Society.

“The astronomy clubs are new this year, and we are excited to have them,” Fox said.

The Night Sky Festival has been a fixture at the park since 2016, when an astronomy event on the schedule revealed pent-up demand — and a universe of possibilities.

“It started out as an informal event, and it just blew up,” Fox said. “There were way more people than they were expecting.”

Attendance brightened each year. “2019 was a great year,” Fox said. “And then COVID happened.”

Hopes are high for this year’s turnout, especially if the weather cooperates.

“This is the first event that we’re expecting larger-than-usual crowds since COVID,” Fox said, adding that organizers are hoping to see 500 to 600 visitors each day.

Shenandoah National Park offers plenty of backdrops for breathtaking starscapes over the Blue Ridge Mountains, but visitors also will be able to see the effects of light pollution from other regions creeping into the picture.

“A lot of our programs will be central to night sky pollution,” Fox said. “We can still see D.C. and Northern Virginia lights in the distance.” Fox added that audience members will learn a variety of ways to become part of the solution at home, conserving electricity in the process.

Fox said that the fun won’t stop when the festival ends. Astronomy offers many tempting topics for year-round learning, and each season offers a welcome excuse to visit the park and see what’s waiting to be revealed overhead.

“This is something you can return to,” Fox said. “In the winter, it’s an excellent time to see the night sky, because it’s clearer.”

Visitors can prepare by dressing for the weather and keeping track of the map they’ll find on the flyer they’ll be given. “We can’t anticipate what the weather might do, so we recommend raincoats and sturdy shoes, for sure,” Fox said. Be sure to bring a flashlight with a red filter.

All events are free with park admission. Shuttle service will be available from Big Meadows Lodge and the Big Meadows picnic area to Byrd Visitor Center. Volunteers will be on hand to offer directions and answer questions. Find the full schedule of festival events at https://www.nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit/night-sky-festival.htm.