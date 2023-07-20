The Markets by Tiger Fuel Company locations in Central Virginia will be marking 24/7 Day on Monday by delivering free breakfasts and lunches to a variety of first responders.

24/7 Day, which falls on July 24, honors first responders for their dedication and service to their communities and highlights the partnerships between first responders and convenience stores. Each of the eight locations of The Markets by Tiger Fuel will be providing food to a different law enforcement, fire or rescue company.

On Monday morning, the 5th Street location will deliver breakfast to Charlottesville City Police, and the Lake Monticello store will take breakfast to Lake Monticello Fire Department.

At lunchtime, the Ruckersville location will provide free sandwiches to Greene County Sheriff's Department members in uniform, and the Locust Grove store will hand out free two-piece chicken snacks to officers in uniform. The Dillwyn store will deliver lunch to the 911 Administrative Office, and the Bellair location will bring lunch to Ivy Fire Station. The Preston store will provide lunch to the Albemarle County Sheriff's Department, and Mill Creek will take lunch to Albemarle County Fire & Rescue.