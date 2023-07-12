The Foxfield Races, Albemarle County’s signature steeplechase event, return this fall on Oct. 1.

The fall family-friendly iteration of the races will benefit the Habitat for Humanity in Charlottesville.

The races, which take place each spring and fall, host upwards of 17,000 attendees. This year, the fall festivities will feature local food trucks, children’s events and, of course, the jockeys and their horses.

"Foxfield is able to maintain and preserve open space because of the community’s support. We look forward to welcoming friends and families on October 1 as well as many passionate and supportive corporate and business sponsors,” Foxfield Racing Executive Director Kelsey Cox said in a statement. “Foxfield’s mission is to bring the community together and in turn support philanthropic partners, like our partner, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville.”

The second steeplechase race of the National Steeplechase Association's 2023 series, Foxfield has been hosting steeplechase races for more than 40 years. In 1977, the property was purchased and the the Foxfield Racing Association designed and built the racecourse.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville received $50,000 in both 2021 and 2022 in proceeds from ticket sales at the races. General admission tickets start at $45 through mid-September; children 12 and under enter free. More information about the event can be found at foxfieldraces.com.