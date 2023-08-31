After leaving Charlottesville off his summer tour, native son Dave Matthews will be including two local shows on his fall 2023 U.S. headline tour.

The Dave Matthews Band is set to perform Nov. 10 and 11 at John Paul Jones Arena.

As in years past, a portion of the proceeds from the hometown concerts will benefit local charities. This time, the Grammy Award-winning band will be supporting resident-led redevelopment of Charlottesville public housing.

The band already has committed $5 million to the program along with the Bama Works Fund, the Charlottesville-based organization the band established in 1999 to support local charitable programs, and Red Light Management, the Charlottesville-based talent management group founded by longtime DMB manager Coran Capshaw in 1991.

Tickets for the two Charlottesville shows go on sale for the general public on Sept. 15.

Members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association may purchase tickets now at www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com.

Presale tickets will be available to Citi cardmembers at 9 a.m. Sept. 12 through 10 p.m. Sept. 14 via the Citi Entertainment program. More details are available at www.citientertainment.com.

The band announced its summer touring schedule alongside the release of the first single from its new album earlier this year.

“Madman’s Eyes,” the new single, came out in January and was the first from the band’s “Walk Around the Moon” album released May 19 under the RCA Records label. "Walk Around the Moon" is the band's first album since 2018's "Come Tomorrow."

The Dave Matthews Band plans to wrap its summer tour with its traditional three-day Labor Day weekend celebration at the Gorge Amphitheatre near George, Washington.

The band's upcoming fall tour kicks off in Savannah, Georgia, on Nov. 7, followed by a show in Greenville, South Carolina, on Nov. 8, before coming home to Charlottesville on Nov. 10. After Charlottesville, the band is set to perform two shows at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Nov. 13 and 14, then Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 17 and 18.

More information is available at www.davematthewsband.com.