This year's C'ville Sabroso Festival is broadening its reach into Latin American cultures and celebrating the contributions of first-generation Mexican American talents.

The 11th annual festival, which will bring food, music, dance and a celebration of community to Washington Park from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, offers local residents from diverse Latin American backgrounds a chance to share the richness of the traditions they bring to life in Charlottesville.

For the first time, the festival will bring in performers from El Salvador, Honduras and Panama. La Sonora Dinamite, from Colombia, will be the first South American act to perform at C'ville Sabroso, festival coordinator Andrea Jacobs said.

"That band is very popular in the Latin community," Jacobs said.

Ramona and The Holy Smokes, a Charlottesville-based band with deep roots in Mexican music, also will perform. So will Salay, representing Bolivian culture; Panamanian Traditional Dances; Proyecto Piquete, representing Puerto Rico; Tinkuy, with music from Peru; Villa Sabrosa and Poder Supremo, sharing Mexican pageantry; Flor de Caña, with Honduran performances; and Fuego Frio and Las Banderas.

Eight of this year's 12 acts are local, according to musician, Lua Project performer and festival co-founder Estela Knott. She and Fanny Smedile founded C'ville Sabroso in 2012.

Tacos and tamales are only two of the food options. The festival offers opportunities to try treats from a variety of Latin cuisines.

"We've doubled the number of food trucks this year," Jacobs said. Look for the flavors of Mexico from Antojitos Mexicanos, Chaparro Tacos, Guadalajara Restaurant, La Flor Michoacana and Sabor Latino; Argentinian foods from Arepas on Wheels; and Central American favorites from Marina del Delicia.

A new-this-year beer garden awaits the grownups; keep an eye out for sangria, too. And there will be plenty of activities for children, including face painting and opportunities to visit Jefferson-Madison Regional Library's Bookmobile.

Youngsters of all backgrounds attending Saturday's festival can help make traditional paper flowers and festive garlands, which can give them a hands-on introduction to Latin American culture. Jacobs, herself a first-generation Guatemalan American, said children are included in celebrations held by Latin American communities and encouraged to make their own contributions to family fun.

"In Latin culture, we throw parties. There's often a craft thing happening at family gatherings," Jacobs said. "It shares with our kids, 'Here's how you can make your celebrations more exciting.' It's big in Latin American families to have activities that involve the kids. It's all integrated."

September is Hispanic Heritage Month, so the festival can give people a chance to reflect on Latin contributions to many aspects of daily life in America.

The festival is organized by Sin Barreras, a nonprofit with offices in Charlottesville and Waynesboro that helps empower immigrants and their families through education, advocacy and other sources of help.

Admission is free. Sales from the beer and sangria garden will benefit Sin Barreras. For details, keep an eye on the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cvillesabroso.