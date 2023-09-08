The inaugural Creatures Great and Small Festival will focus on kittens, puppies, donkeys and other familiar animals — plus a ball python goodwill ambassador for the reptile realm and well-loved stuffed toy animals competing in a whimsical contest.

The festival, set for noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Scottsville Pavilion, will offer a costume contest for pets and their owners, a best pet trick contest and a best stuffed pet contest “for kids, and kids at heart,” said organizer Alexander Stone of the James River Good Works Group. “We’ll have every conceivable animal you could think of. It’s kind of a Noah’s Ark with all these animals.”

Look for a barbecue and funnel cake fundraiser, and keep in mind that 20% of food vendors’ sales will benefit 12 Central Virginia animal rescue organizations that will be represented at the festival, Stone said.

“There’s no loser, because everybody will get money,” he said.

He said he looks forward to seeing Scottsville Pavilion filled with animals and the people who advocate for them.

“It’s a nice pavilion. It’s very spacious, and it has a great layout,” Stone said. “There is ample space for the groups to showcase their animals.”

Quite a range of critters will be on hand from a dozen groups, including miniature horses, baby donkeys, goats, pigs, bunnies and a variety of reptiles. The festival offers visitors a chance to learn more about animal care, feeding and other needs.

In addition to opportunities for fostering and adoption, there will be children’s activities starting at 1:30 p.m., and raffle winners will be announced at 3:30 p.m. And, yes, there will be plenty of opportunities for adorable selfies.

The James River Good Works Group is “a network of volunteers who want to improve our community and help our neighbors,” Stone said. “That’s what we do. We are a network. We do not have memberships or meetings or membership dues.”

What the volunteers aim for is to identify needs in the community and then fill them. A project already is underway to organize Thanksgiving baskets for families who need them, and Stone said the case-by-case helping model works well for people who want to make a difference but can’t always commit to ongoing participation in service organizations.

Stone said he realized after working with a variety of service-oriented groups that struggle to attract busy volunteers that “maybe a different model would work better — getting volunteers on a project-by-project basis.”

Visitors will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite exhibits as well. “Every person that attends the festival will get a program and a ballot, so you pick your favorite three,” Stone said.

Admission is free, and pets are welcome. Learn more at www.facebook,com/jrgoodworks or email jrgoodworks@gmail.com.