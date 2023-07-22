Santa Claus will be decked out in a Hawaiian shirt and leis for the Christmas in July concert from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at DuCard Vineyards in Etlan. If the heat’s getting you down, here’s your chance to savor some holiday-season vibes while you’re wearing shorts.

“We’ll be giving out leis to customers until the supply runs out,” manager Beth Wilson said. “We’re recommending tropical shirts. Come on out in your tropical shirt.”

Tropical Attitudes will be on hand to perform Jimmy Buffett-style music with a laid-back island feel.

Drop by early to hear The Bennie Dodd Band from 2 to 5 p.m. There won’t be any food trucks this time, but Wilson said to expect “a light noshing menu” — and plenty of DuCard wines.

Expect some buzz around one wine in particular — a crisp new release with a whimsical, summery name.

Keep an eye out for DuCard’s 2022 Pet gNat, which sparkles with citrusy, yeasty flavors. The fizzy Pétillant Naturel sparkling wine gets its playful name from an insect that some slapping, scratching folks call summer’s state bird.

“We’ve embraced the gnats,” Wilson said.

Pet gNat — the “g” is silent — is available by the bottle for $30 and in a Summer Sippin’ 4-Pack special with 2021 Cuvée, 2021 Whetstone Run Chardonnay and 2022 Rosé for $100.

There’s no cover, but reservations are recommended. And it’s never too soon to be sure Santa knows you’ve been good this year. Learn more at wwwducardvineyards.com or call (540) 923-4206.