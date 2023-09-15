Behind all the fun of Sunday's Charlottesville Pride Festival, visitors can expect to find a strong local focus.

This year's festivities, which will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Ix Art Park, will put local groups, businesses and organizations that have supported the LGBT community in the spotlight. And although many local visitors return each year for the entertainment, vendors, mingling and community spirit, there's always someone attending for the first time and grasping the power of unity in diversity.

"When you see someone experiencing it for the first time, it's a really heartening moment," said Nick Morrow, acting president of the Charlottesville Pride Network, the group that has presented the event since 2011. "It's really an amazing moment to see, no matter how many times you've attended before."

Morrow said one of the festival's goals is "to lift up the organizations that really help the community here."

"One of the goals is really to improve on last year, which was to focus on local groups and organizations," Morrow said. As demonstrated earlier this year by some national controversies during Pride Month in June, including backlash against national brands such as Target and Bud Light, "corporate support can be tenuous, but the community support is steadfast, and we wanted to make that our focus."

A variety of speakers, including candidates in this November's elections, will take the microphone from noon to 1 p.m. In addition to Morrow, speakers will include Narissa Rahaman of LGBT lobbying group Equality Virginia and Democratic lawmakers and legislative hopefuls state Sen. Creigh Deeds, Del. Sally Hudson, Allison Spillman, Katrina Callsen, Amy Laufer, Mike Pruitt.

Starting at 1:30 p.m., there will be musical acts and drag performances. Musicians and groups slated to perform include John Levengood, Unheard Sirens, the Cry Babies, Nerdess, Addisyn Grace, Harmonious Hoos and the Falsies.

Drag performers will include Bebe Gunn, Beau Tox, Jackie of All Trades, Teddie Baerbach, Vivienne Gay, Viktor Lickter and Crystal Cryptid. The festival as a whole is family friendly, and drag performers offering more mature content will begin their acts later in the day, at about 4 p.m.

The festival environment is welcoming to people bringing families and children, dates and friends, organizers say. A little retail therapy after a long week never hurts, and the event offers visitors a chance to meet local vendors for everything from cupcakes to conversation.

"We're really trying to cement our place in the community after we weren't able to celebrate in person during the pandemic," Morrow said. "There's so much you can get out of an event like this."

Admission is free. To learn more, visit cvillepride.rog online or @CharlottesvillePride on Instagram.

Keep an eye out for other Charlottesville Pride Week 2023 events happening on Saturday.

PFLAG and the Charlottesville Trans Network will present an after-party from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Firefly at 1304 W. Market St.

Out & About also will be offering a Rainbow Disco with DJ Cadybug and rooftop party at 10 p.m. Saturday at the Common House social club on the Downtown Mall. That event is $10; Common House members get in for free.

The Shenandoah Valley Pride Festival will take place Saturday in Court Square in Harrisonburg. Learn more about that event at shenandoahvalleypride.org.