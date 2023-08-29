WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30 Theocles in Summer Sunsets: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery, no cover.

Cake Fight in Wind Down Wednesdays: 6-9 p.m., Two Brothers Southwestern Grill food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5 ages 12 and older.

The Wailers with Dry Reef: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $32, $28 advance, all ages.

William Tyler & The Impossible Truth with Jordan Perry: 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20.

THURSDAY, AUG. 31

The Unsuitables in Thursday Evening Concert Series: 6-9 p.m., Farmacy and Vision BBQ food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10 ages 12 and older.

Tailgate Thursdays with music by Robert Jospe Band: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover, bring foods to grill.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 1

Ashlyn Wolfe and Peter Hemphill in Summer Sundown: 6-9 p.m., Chiswell Farm & Winery, (434) 252-2947, call for price.

First Fridays Grillin’ & Chillin’ with Ken Matthews: 5-8 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended. Feel free to join in as a singer or instrumentalist.

Dara James and the Soul Disciples: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Black Violin: The Black Violin Experience Tour: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $118-$33, all ages.

Fridays After Five: Ebony Groove with DJ Flatline: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, free.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 2

Music in the Mountains with Tropical Attitudes: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Drag Bonanza with hosts Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins: 8:30 p.m., doors at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, general admission seated show, must be 16 or older.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 3

Music in the Mountains: The Great American Songbook: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

FarAway featuring Brian Franke and Sara Davenport: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

MONDAY, SEPT. 4

Labor Day Music in the Mountains with Jimmy O: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Labor Day Music with Daniel Kepel: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Monday Night Trivia with Brandon The Trivia Guy: 7 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

