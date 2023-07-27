Jefferson-Madson Regional Library will present the following events in the coming week:

2 p.m. Thursday at Central Library: The Under the Sea Bash is an under-the-sea party for children of all ages. There will be storytime led by a mermaid, games, activities and snacks. There also may be a visit by an underwater friend. Costumes and fancy dress are welcome.

3 p.m. Thursday at Crozet Library: Musicians from the Heifetz International Music Institute will present solo and chamber music selections for adults, children and teens.

4 p.m. Thursday at Northside Library: Talewise presents “Science Heroes: Saving Earth Together,” which will explore Newton’s laws of motion, air pressure, chemical reactions and other phenomena through the adventures of two unlikely heroes working together to save their town. No registration is required; all ages are welcome.

1 p.m. Saturday at Nelson Memorial Library: “Inedible Jewelry” will bring miniatures artist Jessica Partain to the library to cover polymer clay techniques for ages 12 to 18. During this event, participants will learn how to make tiny burgers and popsicles from clay and turn them into earrings or necklaces. Registration is required. To look up dates for other Inedible Jewelry events go to jmrl.org.

6 p.m. Monday at Greene County Library: In “Cartoon Academy,” syndicated cartoonist Joe Wos will demonstrate how to create and develop memorable cartoon characters. Registration is required; learn more at jmrl.org.

To find events designed for babies, toddlers and preschoolers, go to https://www.jmrl.org/kids.

Gordonsville Friends of the Library will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Community Room at Gordonsville Library at 319 N. Main St. in Gordonsville. The agenda will include planning for the October book sale.

Author Thomas Reed has written “Pocketful of Poseys,” a novel that will be published Sept. 19 by Beaufort Books. Reed lived in Charlottesville for eight years, earning his master’s degree in 1970 and his doctorate in 1978. His first novel was “Seeking Hyde.”

“Pocketful of Poseys” follows members of the Posey family who’ve drifted apart over the years and shows what happens when the family matriarch finds an unusual way to get everyone to spend time together.

Reed taught literature, film and writing at Dickinson College for 30 years.